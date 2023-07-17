"He never said hi, I was like what's wrong with him" - Paula Badosa on her impression of boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas before dating

Paula Badosa recently revealed that her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, never really greeted her before they started dating.

Over the past few weeks, Badosa and Tsitsipas' love life has taken over the internet. At the recently concluded Wimbledon, the power couple was also supposed to compete in the mixed doubles event. However, an injury to Badosa put a halt to their plans.

Since confirming their relationship, Badosa and Tsitsipas have spent quality time with each other. From practising with each other to visiting places together, the couple has also opened a joint Instagram account to update fans about their lives.

Recently, during a social media live session, the couple was asked if they were good friends before dating each other. Responding to that, Paula Badosa revealed that the Greek tennis professional never said hi or hello to her on the tour.

"He never said hi to me, I was like what's wrong with him. He was like passing by me and not even like looking at me, not even like hi, hello, or good morning or whatever, nada nothing," Badosa said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also chimed in and said that the Spaniard took his 'shyness' as arrogance. Badosa later joked that, at least now the two-time Grand Slam finalist says hello to her.

"Now he is saying hi atleast or something, can't complain," Badosa added.

"It's just as if you are sharing moments with your family" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on being so open about their relationship

Stefanos Tsitsipas was recently asked why he is so open about his relationship with Paula Badosa. The couple has faced trolling for posting relentlessly about themselves on social media.

Answering the question, the 2023 Australian Open finalist said that there's no shame in posting about his relationship, as it feels right.

"The truth is that I haven't really been too vocal about stuff like this or exposing myself I guess too much, but when you know, you don't really care. You know, it feels right, it feels natural. There's no shame. So it's just like family. It's just as if you are sharing moments with your family. It's absolutely the same," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Tsitsipas lost to Christopher Eubanks in the fourth round of the tournament.

On the other hand, Badosa was forced to retire midmatch due to a back problem during her second-round match against Marta Kostyuk. Earlier this year, the Spaniard had to miss the French Open due to a spinal stress fracture.