"He is quite liked actually, everybody has a lot of respect for him" - Sania Mirza asserts Novak Djokovic has surpassed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic, contrary to popular belief, is well liked on the tennis tour, asserted Sania Mirza in a recent interview. The former doubles World No. 1, in fact, is of the opinion that the Serb has surpassed both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal despite being once considered the "third man" who came in after them.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Week's Neeru Bhatia, Mirza lavished praise on the Serb for founding the PTPA (Professional Tennis Players Association) in order to help lower-ranked players in the sport.

The 36-year-old pointed out that greatness did not just mean one was a great tennis player but also meant one should be a good person -- a trait Novak Djokovic embodied like no other.

"[Novak Djokovic] is part of the Professional Tennis Players Association (which seeks greater autonomy for players), but he does not need to be part of it. He does so because he wants to help others who are not as privileged as him. I do not know how to describe greatness, but it is not just about being a great tennis player. It is also about being a good person," Sania Mirza said.

The Indian icon then proclaimed that everyone in tennis has a "lot of respect" for the 23-time Grand Slam champion, dispelling the myth that he was "misunderstood" on the tour.

"I do not know if he is misunderstood on the circuit; he is quite liked actually on the tour. Everybody has a lot of respect for him, as they should, but I think because it has been a Rafa-Roger rivalry, everyone spoke about him as the third man who kind of came in. Who would have thought he would surpass everybody one day," she added.

Between rivals, friendship is not possible: Novak Djokovic on his relationship with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Speaking in a recent interview, Novak Djokovic claimed that friendship between rivals was not possible when talking about his relationship with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. While the Serb made it clear that they were not "enemies," he also asserted that they were not "friends."

Regadless, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has a lot of respect for the duo, adding that he has always admired them for their impact on tennis.

"We have never been friends, between rivals it is not possible, but we have never been enemies. I've always had respect for Roger," Djokovic said.

"At first we went to dinner together, but even with [Rafael Nadal] friendship is impossible. I have always respected and admired him," he said.

