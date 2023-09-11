"He's always cranky on the court" - Novak Djokovic's coach on Serbian's mood and mindset after Wimbledon defeat heading into US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic stated that the Serbian's mood and mindset heading into US Open 2023 was not affected by his Wimbledon defeat.

At the Wimbledon Championships, four-time defending champion Djokovic lost 6-1, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Having won the Australian Open and French Open, he saw his attempts to clinch the Calendar Grand Slam foiled once again.

Almost two months later, Novak Djokovic put aside the grass Major disappointment to win the US Open title. By doing so, he became the first player, male or female, to win 24 Slams in the Open Era.

At a press conference, Ivanisevic stated his delight at Djokovic winning the title in New York after the disappointment at Wimbledon.

"It's a pity, you know, for the Wimbledon, you know, one, two points, up and down, he could have all four. Let's not be spoiled, you know. He achieved something amazing," he said.

"You know, he came here and made 24 Grand Slams. Still hungry, still breaking records, still playing unbelievable tennis. It's just nice to watch from up there. Just have a good seat and enjoying myself," he added with a smile.

When asked for how Djokovic's mood was after the Wimbledon result, Ivanisevic stated that the 36-year-old never looked back at that tournament. He added that the the World No. 2 was fully focused on the North American hardcourt swing.

"He's always cranky on the court. Doesn't matter, Wimbledon. We came to Cincinnati. It was not even mentioned one time that Wimbledon. It's past. When you lose it's past. You know you can't get it back. That day Carlos was better player, and he won. Very simple," he said.

"So we came to Cincinnati. Prepare for this tournament. He won Cincinnati. He's the guy who just forgetting the things and moving on. That's why he's so good. That's why these couple, four-and-a-half weeks in the States, and he was happy that he could play here. It was really, really enjoyable and fun."

"He's a genius, he's one of kind" - Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic's fighting spirit

Novak Djokovic with the 2023 US Open trophy.

Novak Djokovic's insatiable hunger for success has been a hallmark of his career. It has helped him dominate the sport for two decades and he is showing no signs of slowing down despite being 36 years old.

When asked about Djokovic's competitive nature, Goran Ivanisevic stated that the Serb was born with it and that there aren't many athletes in the sporting world like him.

"I don't think you can work on that. You are born. You know, some people who are born, he's a genius. He's one of kind. Not too many people in this world like him in sport-wise. This is one of the biggest achievement in the sport history. We're not talking about tennis. We are talking generally in sport. He's a winner. He's the guy who is motivating self," he said.

