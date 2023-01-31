Goran Ivanisevic, Novak Djokovic's coach, stated that he was most scared of Grigor Dimitrov during the Serb's 2023 Australian Open campaign.

A year after his deportation from Down Under following COVID-19 vaccine controversy, Djokovic retaliated with a dominant run to his 10th Australian Open title. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) at Melbourne Park to complete La Decima and tie Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles in men's singles tennis.

The victory allowed the Serb to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings and gives him the chance to break Steffi Graf's record of being at the top of the rankings for 377 weeks.

Following his title win, Ivanisevic told reporters that he was afraid of the Serb's third-round match against Grigor Dimitrov, who he considers a tricky opponent. However, according to him, the Bulgarian played "the wrong way" during the game as he and his coach did not plan properly. He also joked that Dimitrov helped him and Djokovic as he is their "Balakan" brother.

"In the first two rounds, the opponents were easier, so we figured it was going to be okay. But Dimitrov just played in the wrong way, his coach and himself didn’t have the proper plan, the right tactics. Novak couldn’t move and Grigor played maybe two or three drop shots, I would’ve played 300!! But he is our Balkan brother, so he helped (laughing)," Ivanisevic said.

"Dimitrov is a tricky opponent even if you’re ready – he slices a lot, everything happens fast with him. That was the match I was most afraid. Afterwards, Novak’s game astonishing, everything went smoothly," he added.

"This was his home court, and now we going next one to Rafa home court" - Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic's chances of winning a 23rd Major at French Open

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2022 French Open.

In a press conference, Goran Ivanisevic was asked if he believes Novak Djokovic can win his 23rd Major title at the 2023 French Open, to which the Croatian replied that it will be a difficult task because Roland Garros was Rafael Nadal's "home court." He also stated that there were many young players, like Carlos Alcaraz, who could give the Serbian a tough fight.

"We talking about young guys. They're here, it's great for tennis, great for the future of tennis. But you still have these two guys battling. This was Novak home court, and now we going next one to Rafa home court in this handball match of 22-22," Ivanisevic said.

"Yes, they are coming, Alcaraz, unbelievable. Still, if Rafa steps on the court on the French Open, for me he's always the favorite to win the tournament," he added.

