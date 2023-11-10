"He's the best f*****g tennis player in the world" - YouTuber IShowSpeed reacts to being trolled by Novak Djokovic at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Famous YouTuber IShowSpeed recently reacted to him being trolled by World No. 1 male tennis player Novak Djokovic at the prestigious Ballon d’Or 2023 ceremony in Paris.

IShowSpeed, known for his variety of live streams, hosted a special IRL stream from the event on October 30. He interacted with several famous sports personalities but failed to recognize Djokovic.

The streamer encountered the Serb in a funny way during the event. He did not recognize Djokovic even though he felt that he had seen his face before.

"What's your name? You look so familiar," IShowSpeed said.

Djokovic chose to have some fun with the Youtuber and acted like he was a new player for AC Milan, instead of revealing his true identity.

"I'm a new AC Milan star. I haven't played yet but I'm getting on in the next game. I'm going for a hat-trick," he said.

The 18-year-old internet sensation hilariously bought the Serb’s joke and responded:

“Yeah, yeah, yeah! I know, yeah! You are? Let’s get it! Yes, sir!”

The funny exchange between the two was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media.

IShowSpeed recently found out the truth and reacted to the video on his YouTube channel. He expressed his shock and disbelief that he had met the best tennis player in the world.

"Chat tell me why did he[Novak Djokovic] lie to me," he said during his livestream. "Two days later I found out he was the best f**king tennis player in the world. I thought f**king Serena Williams was the best tennis player in the world, but chat Novak Djokovic is the best like I heard he's like the number one tennis player."

Ishowspeed also admitted that he thought Serena Williams and Tiger Woods were the best tennis players and that he did not follow the sport at all.

"I thought f**king Tiger Woods and f**king Serena Williams were the best tennis players, turns out it was him and I'm a mental man. I didn't even take a picture with him. Why don't people keep trolling me, bro? Everywhere people just keep trolling me like why? Why did he have to troll me?" he added.

Novak Djokovic to face Holger Rune in the 2023 ATP Finals opener

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Paris Masters

The prestigious season-ending tournament, which features the top eight men’s singles players of the year, will kick off on Monday, November 13, in Turin, Italy. The first match of the Green group will see the World No. 1 Novak Djokovic take on eighth seed Holger Rune.

Djokovic, who has won three of the four Grand Slams this year and equaled the all-time record of 24 Major titles, is looking to cap off another remarkable season with his seventh title in Turin.

The 36-year-old has a 51-5 win-loss record this season so far. He has a dominant record at the ATP Finals, having won the tournament six times (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2022), and reached the final two times (2016 and 2018).

Rune, on the other hand, has a 43-22 win-loss record this season so far. He has hired Boris Becker, the six-time Grand Slam champion and former coach of Djokovic, as his new coach in October.

The Dane has since rediscovered his form, reaching the semifinals in Basel and the quarterfinals in Paris, where he lost to Djokovic in a close three-setter.

This will be the fifth meeting between Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune, and the second this year, with their head-to-head record tied at 2-2.

