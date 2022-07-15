"He's embraced fatherhood, it's over" - Tennis fans react to pictures of Roger Federer vacationing in Greece

Roger Federer continues to catch the attention of the tennis world despite being away from the tour for more than a year now. During his break from the sport, the Swiss great has kept himself busy with appearances at various events and spending time with his family. Looking at pictures from The Federers' recent holiday in Greece, fans believe the Swiss player is quite in 'dad mode.'

Pictures surfaced this week of Roger Federer holidaying on the island of Paros in Greece along with his wife Mirka and their two sets of twins. He recently made an appearance on Wimbledon's Centre Court during the centenary celebrations on the middle Sunday of the tournament.

Federer's outfit while on vacation has caught the attention of fans on social media, some of whom believe the 20-time Grand Slam champion has fully embraced life away from tennis.

"H'es embraced fatherhood it's over," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Roger is looking very relaxed. Seems like he’s just really enjoying life right now without playing competitive tennis. Good for him. He’s already very accomplished. Time to conquer other challenges and to focus on family," another fan tweeted.

Of late, the 40-year-old has attended events across the world, many for his foundation as well. While on vacation in Greece, Federer was seen in casual attire, sporting a white t-shirt and shorts, and spending time with Mirka, twin daughters Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, and twin sons Lenny and Leo.

The Swiss great is set to return to the court for the Laver Cup, which begins a couple of weeks after the conclusion of the US Open. He is also scheduled to play his home ATP 500 event, the Swiss Indoors in Basel. However, the Swiss player did not provide any clarity on his schedule after the event in Basel.

Roger Federer drops out of the ATP rankings

Due to his ongoing absence from the ATP tour, Roger Federer has now dropped out of the ATP rankings in an update to the list of ranked players this week. The 20-time Major champion has not played a match since his loss to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. His first shot at climbing the rankings chart again will come at the Swiss Indoors in Basel in October.

Despite the impending challenge, the 40-year-old is highly motivated to make a comeback, expressing the same during a recent interview.

"Time will tell how I want to deal with this, how often I keep looking for interest. I think about that now sometimes, but not often. My main focus is on how to make my comeback in tennis. I work hard on that and I think about it every day," he said when asked about his life after retirement from tennis.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion received the loudest cheer from fans on Centre Court during the centennial celebrations a couple of weeks ago. He admitted that he missed playing at Wimbledon and hopes to return to the tournament at least once again.

