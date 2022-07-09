"My main focus is on how to make my comeback in tennis, I work hard on that and I think about it every day" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer's ongoing absence from the ATP tour has led to many doubts about his eventual comeback, or, a successful comeback. However, the Swiss great, who is less than a month shy of turning 41, is far from done and has revealed that his main focus in life is on making a comeback to tennis.

The Swiss player recently attended a philanthropic event in connection to the Roger Federer Foundation, one of his active interests away from tennis. As he sat down for an interview there, he spoke about his efforts towards a return to the sport.

Federer has time and again expressed that he is aware he does not have many years left as a professional tennis player. Having said that, he admitted that he thinks about life after tennis, but does not want those thoughts to override thoughts of a comeback.

“Time will tell how I want to deal with this, how often I keep looking for interest. I think about that now sometimes, but not often. My main focus is on how to make my comeback in tennis. I work hard on that and I think about it every day," said Federer, who is set to play at the Laver Cup and the ATP Basel Open in September/October.

It has been more than a year since Roger Federer's last appearance on a tennis court, which came at Wimbledon, the same place where he recently received one of the most rousing receptions one will see, during the Centre Court centennial celebrations.

While such loud applause is certainly nothing new for Federer, he said he was 'quite emotional' last Sunday and revealed what Novak Djokovic said to him during that moment

"What feeling you get and how you react after such applause and standing ovation, I still don't know that in advance. Novak (Djokovic) also said that: a lot of us are nervous before such a parade. We don't do this every day either, we never get used to it. It remains uncertain, while all you have to do is walk a bit and say a few words. And I was quite emotional, although not everyone has seen that,” the Swiss great said on the same.

At the same time, Federer expressed that such attention and applause 'never gets old' for athletes.

“You never tire of such attention. That is why it is also difficult for many athletes to stop. Or why they keep playing demonstration matches. Because they love to perform. Because in the end we are not just tennis players, but also performers, entertainers," he continued.

Roger Federer 'feels strange' to not play Wimbledon in 2022

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Roger Federer's absence from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships broke a 23-year-long streak of him playing in the iconic grasscourt Major. It remains the most successful Grand Slam tournament of his illustrious career and the eight-time champion felt 'strange' to miss out this year.

“It feels very strange to me not to play Wimbledon this year and to watch it on TV. I've been there every time since 1998," said the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

At the same time, he appreciates the opportunity to take a back seat after many hectic years on tour and spend time on other things.

"But it is also a time of more rest. I've been on the road for so long that it was also nice to experience a little more calm and to be in one place more often, which already happened due to the coronavirus. It gave me the opportunity to be selective in figuring out my travels. To give something back. Many friends always came to see me, now I could turn it around," he said further.

Meanwhile, he is set to team up with two of his Big-4 rivals, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, at the Laver Cup later this year.

