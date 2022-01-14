"He’s entitled to not be jabbed but Oz is entitled to throw him out!" - Shane Warne on Novak Djokovic not following Australia's rules and regulations

Shane Warne recently weighed in on Novak Djokovic's visa controversy. The Australian cricket legend wrote on his Twitter handle that no matter how great a tennis player the Serb is, he shouldn't be allowed to stay in the country if he cannot follow its rules and regulations.

Djokovic landed in Melbourne last week with a medical exemption, but was detained at the airport and had his visa revoked by Australian Border Force officials. The Serb was subsequently detained at the Park Hotel until his visa cancelation was reversed in federal court.

According to Djokovic's legal team, the Serb had tested positive for COVID-19 on 16 December, which miffed the local public as he was spotted attending several public events between 16 and 19 December. If that wasn't enough, it also came to light that the World No. 1's agent filled out incorrect information on his Australian Open entry form, marking a 'no' on the section that inquired whether he had traveled to any other country (apart from Serbia) in the two weeks leading up to his arrival in Australia.

Against this background, Shane Warne believes Djokovic has made too many mistakes to still be allowed to stay in Australia - even if he's one of the greatest athletes of all time.

The fact that the Serb had flown into Melbourne despite being unvaccinated, attended public events while COVID-positive, and provided incorrect information on his visa application didn't sit well with Warne. The former leg spinner even went as far as to assert that the federal government was well within its rights to deport him.

"Novak is a great tennis player & one of the all-time greats. No doubt. But he’s lied on entry forms, been out in public when he knew he had covid & is now facing legal cases," Shane Warne wrote on his Twitter. "He’s entitled to not be jabbed but Oz is entitled to throw him out! Agree?"

Minister of Immigration finally deports Novak Djokovic

Most of Warne's followers seemed to agree with him, including controversial journalist Piers Morgan. Many also criticized the government's actions, which led to the saga in the first place.

Alex Hawke finally heeded the Australian public's calls for action on Friday, revoking the Serb's visa for a second time. The Minister of Immigration claimed that "it was in the public interest to do so". Although Djokovic's lawyers can challenge the deportation in federal court, it is unclear whether the Serb will move for an injunction - as the Australian Open is scheduled to begin in three days.

