"Stay the hell away from Jannik Sinner" - Fans panic as Carlos Alcaraz's barber sets sights on Italian's hair amid French Open

Carlos Alcaraz's barber, Victor Martinez, expressed a wish to style Jannik Sinner's hair, which has made Italian fans panic. Along with Sinner, Martinez also wanted to cut Novak Djokovic's hair.

As soon as Alcaraz shows up with a new haircut on the tour, his barber becomes a huge talking point. Most of the time, if not all, the barber is criticized for his work. Tennis insider Ben Rothenberg gave the Spanish barber a voice after Alcaraz's surprising new look amid the French Open.

Martinez explained that he did not pay much heed to the criticism he had received from tennis fans. Moreover, he was asked if he wanted to cut anyone else's hair on the ATP Tour.

"Oooh, Sinner," he replied excitedly. "Sinner and Djokovic. Sinner, his hair is a bit longer [than Alcaraz’s], but Djokovic’s is more similar," he said.

Martinez's comments were shared on X, and fans amusingly went into panic.

"He’s going to destroy his hairline. This is a threat 😭" one fan wrote.

"Noooooo! Don't let him get close to Jannik," another fan wrote.

"Jannik wouldn’t take this nonsense," a third fan wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Martinez's comments.

"If he touches even one curl, I’ll hunt him down," one fan wrote.

"We must protect jannik’s beautiful hair," another fan wrote.

"I'm gonna get a court order I swear to god," yet another fan added.

Carlos Alcaraz's barber Victor ignores the criticism and focuses on the good comments he receives

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz’s longtime barber, Martinez, is still adjusting to the unexpected fame that comes with being the man behind the Spaniard’s signature cuts.

"I get a lot of comments," he admitted to Ben Rothenberg, "but I just focus on the good ones."

While his standard rate is reportedly around 13 euros, Martinez revealed he doesn’t charge Alcaraz a fixed amount:

"If he pays me, he pays what he wants," he laughed.

But Alcaraz offers more than money. According to Martinez, the 22-year-old star brings a warm, down-to-earth energy to the barbershop in El Palmar.

Currently, the Spaniard is working on defending his French Open title in Paris. He got the better of Giulio Zeppieri 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round and Fabian Marozsan later with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 scoreline. Up next for the Spaniard is a tricky tie against Damir Dzumhur.

