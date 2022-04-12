"He's a little late every time, but it's not just with us" - Guillaume Couillard on Novak Djokovic's training habits

Novak Djokovic and his work ethic has been well documented and attributed to the incredible success he has had on the court throughout his illustrious career.

Djokovic has had to change the way he approaches life after the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world as the Serbian either lives in Monte-Carlo or in Serbia and has had to adhere to new rules and regulations after not having taken the vaccine.

Guillaume Couillard, captain of the Monegasque Davis Cup team, spoke about the routine of Novak Djokovic and his tendencies when it comes to practice and everything involved around the sport. Couillard said:

"Either his coach contacts me, or he warns the ATP offices, which have a building 100m from the club, that he arrives and then I am asked if there are partners hanging out in the area available for training," says Guillaume Couillard. "He's a little late every time, but it's not just with us. He does very simple things, with a lot of rigor and involvement. It's a great exercise for our players, which replaces a game in the investment."

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



I want to show the side of Novak the media never shows.



No one is perfect, but if you're going to villainize him for every little thing, then highlight the good he does as well.



#tennis Novak Djokovic giving kids in Belgrade a tennis lesson while he walks his dog.I want to show the side of Novak the media never shows.No one is perfect, but if you're going to villainize him for every little thing, then highlight the good he does as well. Novak Djokovic giving kids in Belgrade a tennis lesson while he walks his dog. I want to show the side of Novak the media never shows. No one is perfect, but if you're going to villainize him for every little thing, then highlight the good he does as well.#tennis https://t.co/7U6el0Hxqi

He was a little less present here in recent months due to health measures in France & Monaco: Guillaume Couillard

Djokovic at a press conference ahead of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic is known for his plant-based diet as the tennis superstar has had immense success after switching to such a diet and has racked up trophies at numerous events.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



makes his long-awaited return to the tour in Monte-Carlo against Davidovich Fokina ->> Guess who's back @DjokerNole makes his long-awaited return to the tour in Monte-Carlo against Davidovich Fokina ->> tnn.is/App Guess who's back 🃏@DjokerNole makes his long-awaited return to the tour in Monte-Carlo against Davidovich Fokina ->> tnn.is/App https://t.co/qVMryj1zpU

Guillaume Couillard spoke about Djokovic and his habits as the Serbian doesn't necessarily go to the restaurant to order his food but rather sends someone else. Couillard said:

"He never came in person, he sent people, even if it was never the same. We find classic, pasta and also protein," he added.

Couillard also spoke about the challenges that he faced after not getting the vaccination and having trouble moving around the city.

"He was a little less present here in recent months, because the health measures in France and Monaco were still drastic, with the health and vaccine pass," he said. He was a bit stuck, not allowed to enter a tennis club, nor to the gyms. He was rather in Serbia, where he was quieter. Add to that the work on the Larvotto beach for a year and a half and Monaco had turned into an Alcatraz prison without the bars."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan