Coco Gauff has spoken about adding Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick’s former coach Brad Gilbert to her team as she progressed to the 2023 Cincinnati Open semifinals.

Gauff has added to her string of favorable results in the North American hardcourt swing at the Cincinnati Open. Following victories over Mayar Sherif and Linda Noskova, seventh seed Gauff defeated qualifier Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

After the win, the teenager sat down for a conversation with Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj, where she opened up about the inclusion of well-known tennis coach Brad Gilbert in her team. Gilbert is known for his work with numerous tennis greats, including Grand Slam champions Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Andy Murray.

Gauff stated that the American coach has imparted “a lot of wisdom” and helped her with the mental side of her game.

“Just a lot of wisdom and how to play the points, and just the mental side of the game. How to approach these matches in these big situations,” she said.

Coco Gauff split with coach Diego Moyano in April this year. After touring with her father and sans a coach for three months, the young American hired Spanish coach Pere Riba as her head coach in June. Gauff included Brad Gilbert for consulting as she kicked off her North American hardcourt swing at the Citi Open earlier this month.

It is worth noting that Gilbert’s presence paid dividends from the get-go for the World No. 7 as she clinched her biggest career title at the WTA 500 event that week. Gauff heaped praise on the veteran and called him one of the “best tennis minds.”

“I think he’s one of the best tennis minds out there. I’m sure you guys all have seen him commentate on ESPN and give his advice,” she remarked.

Gauff also shared how she has been approaching the sport with a new perspective, thanks to Gilbert.

“He’s just making me be serious, but all enjoying the game and having a lot of fun, and be really thriving and being excited for those tough match ups. And just taking every point, being physical every point – and I think that’s the best advice he’s given me in such a short amount of time,” she noted.

Coco Gauff sets up semifinal clash with Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

After a title win at the WTA 500 Citi Open and a quarterfinal appearance at the WTA 1000 Canadian Open, Coco Guff is through to her maiden semifinal at the Cincinnati Open.

She is now set for a battle with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Saturday. The duo has clashed seven times on tour, will all matches concluding in Swiatek’s favor.

With the valuable assistance from Andre Agassi’s former coach Brad Gilbert this time, Coco Gauff will hope to turn the tables against the Pole as she bids for a third title in 2023.

