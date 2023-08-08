"She looked more relaxed" - Chris Evert approves Coco Gauff's decision to continue working with former Andre Agassi coach Brad Gilbert

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert appears to be pleased with Coco Gauff's decision to continue working with Andre Agassi's former coach, Brad Gilbert, for the foreseeable future.

Evert took to her Twitter handle to applaud Coco Gauff’s decision stating it was a smart move by the 18-year-old.

"smart move! She also looked more relaxed last week!"

Coco Gauff won her third WTA championship in the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland, beating Spanish qualifier Viktoria Masarova 6-1, 6-1. Post that, however, the current World No. 7 had a dry run on the WTA tour.

She opted to rearrange her coaching squad after losing in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships against Sofia Kenin this year. Keeping Spaniard Pere Riba as her primary coach, the American enlisted the help of Andre Agassi's old coach Brad Gilbert.

Coco Gauff had added Brad Gilbert to her coaching staff as an advisor rather than a weekly coach who would travel with her. But she is now convinced to keep working with him after winning the Citi Open 2023 in Washington on Sunday, August 6. She defeated Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the final, a player against whom she had previously struggled.

Coco Gauff stated before her Citi Open final that working with Brad Gilbert was merely a one-week trial. This is because she does not believe in committing to someone for an extended period of time. However, given how things were going for her in Washington, she had decided to continue with the arrangement.

“I mean, we were just trying it this week, but obviously, I think, with the way it's been going, we are going to continue. You know, with anyone, you don't want to say, Let's plan for a long time. I really only had one conversation with him in person, and that was at Wimbledon," she said (via Tennis Infinity).

Gauff acknowledged the differences Gilbert and Pere had made in her game and mentality in a short span, adding that the team has a perfect dynamic.

“Originally we just, you know, said, Let's see how this week goes, you know, how everything goes. I'm thinking that it's pretty obvious the differences that he and Pere have made in the short amount of time, and I like the way the team dynamic, everyone is getting along, so that's the most important part.”

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula team up again

Citi Open - Day 9

After winning the title at Citi Open in Washington, Coco Gauff is all set to compete at the Montreal Masters but with one change in her schedule. She will partner compatriot Jessica Pegula in the doubles category, having opted not to do so in Washington.

While many may look at it as changing a winning formula, Gauff is keen on defending the title she and Pegula had won at Rogers Cup last year. If things go to plan and Gauff makes deep runs at the event, she might not play the Cincinnati Masters. She mentioned in her press conference ahead of the tournament:

“I am playing doubles this week with Jess (Jessica Pegula). I wanted to play both this week because, you know obviously, if this week goes well, which I hope it does, then you know Cincinnati could be up in the air because then that would be like three tournaments back to back to back.”

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will face Aldila Sutjiadi and Miyu Kato in their first match at the Montreal Open on August 8.