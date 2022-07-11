"He's their science-denying hero" - Piers Morgan hits out at Novak Djokovic after fans hail the Serb for anti-vaxx stance

Novak Djokovic just won his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon and the race for the most Major titles among him, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer is still very much on.

As the dust settled, however, the spotlight was not just on the trophy he hoisted Sunday that made him just one Grand Slam victory from tying Rafael Nadal's count, but also on his controversial non-vaccination stance.

British presenter Piers Morgan was among those who chipped in on the issue. Morgan aired his sentiments on Twitter, which, according to him, generated responses that reflected the "very damaging influence Novak Djokovic has had on inspiring anti-vaxx sentiment." He even went on to call the Serb "their science-denying hero."

"To understand the very damaging influence Novak Djokovic has had on inspiring anti-vaxx sentiment, just check the replies to my tweets about him. He's their science-denying hero," said Morgan.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan To understand the very damaging influence Novak Djokovic has had on inspiring anti-vaxx sentiment, just check the replies to my tweets about him. He's their science-denying hero.

After Djokovic hoisted his fourth straight title at the grasscourt Major and seventh overall there, Morgan posted a series of tweets, the first in response to tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg's post about Djokovic possibly playing his last Grand Slam event of the year given the US immigration law on vaccination.

"Quite extraordinary that a fit young athlete at the top of his game would willingly deprive himself of winning more majors because he’s scared of a safe, quick vaccine jab that 4.8bn people have taken," replied Morgan.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



Quite extraordinary that a fit young athlete at the top of his game would willingly deprive himself of winning more majors because he's scared of a safe, quick vaccine jab that 4.8bn people have taken.

Morgan responded to those who had contradictory views.

"I didn’t say Djokovic had to take it, I just find it so weird that he won’t. Sportsmen jab themselves with stuff all the time," was one of his responses.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Lisa @LisaTurnage12 @piersmorgan I'm vaccinated. But, why should he take it if he doesn't want to? Nobody should be able to tell you what to do with your own body, RIGHT?

I didn't say Djokovic had to take it, I just find it so weird that he won't. Sportsmen jab themselves with stuff all the time.

Another of his replies was, "I think high-profile people like Djokovic can have a big positive or negative influence with decisions like this. It’s unarguable that covid vaccines are very safe & have saved a lot of lives. His attitude will have deterred some people who really need a jab from having one."

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Steve Krakauer @SteveKrak @piersmorgan Knowing all we know now, what's one reason he should get the vaccine, besides "it's the rules"?

I think high-profile people like Djokovic can have a big positive or negative influence with decisions like this. It's unarguable that covid vaccines are very safe & have saved a lot of lives. His attitude will have deterred some people who really need a jab from having one.

"No mate, the big sale was the vaccines would dramatically reduce death & serious illness - and they have," read one more.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Andrew 'Beef' Johnston @BeefGolf I thought the big sale was if you have the vaccine you stop spreading it 🤷‍♂️ which was absolute rubbish. I get it's saved lives but it's his choice. It won't make any difference to anyone except himself

No mate, the big sale was the vaccines would dramatically reduce death & serious illness - and they have.

One of the replies to his tweet came from a Twitter user who cast doubt on the safety of the Pfizer vaccine and asked Morgan why he did not inform his followers of the jab's "1300 side effects" that "was just released."

The latest article (updated June 21) on the Pfizer vaccine posted on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said that side effects are "common but mostly mild" and cited four, namely, fever, chills, tiredness and headache. Severe allergic reactions are "rare." There is also a "rare risk" of myocarditis and pericarditis.

🖤 Dolly 💫1111💫 @Noconsent12 @piersmorgan Safe ? Really piers 🙄 why don't you inform your followers off the 1300 side~ effects from the Pfizer injection that was just released ???

One Twitter user also asked, "Why don't you talk to those who are vaccine injured or bereaved?" The same article on the CDC website stated that evidence shows that the vaccines are "safe and effective."

Enough Tomfoolery @Tomfool11



It's his choice and he's not "scared" of a "safe" jab - he's a fit, healthy, young athlete.



Why don't you talk to those who are vaccine injured or bereaved? @piersmorgan Djokovic has stated that he would forego winning more championships than to be vaccinated.It's his choice and he's not "scared" of a "safe" jab - he's a fit, healthy, young athlete.Why don't you talk to those who are vaccine injured or bereaved? @piersmorgan Djokovic has stated that he would forego winning more championships than to be vaccinated.It's his choice and he's not "scared" of a "safe" jab - he's a fit, healthy, young athlete.Why don't you talk to those who are vaccine injured or bereaved?

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic holds his fourth straight and seventh overall Wimbledon trophy.

Novak Djokovic is unwavering on the court, and on his stance against getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The freshly crowned Wimbledon champion said that he was not vaccinated and that he has no plans to receive the jab, according to sports journalist James Gray.

James Gray @jamesgraysport



Says it's unlikely he will get an exemption so only chance for the US Open is the rules changing.



#Wimbledon Novak Djokovic: "I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated."Says it's unlikely he will get an exemption so only chance for the US Open is the rules changing. Novak Djokovic: "I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated."Says it's unlikely he will get an exemption so only chance for the US Open is the rules changing.#Wimbledon

Djokovic's Grand Slam No. 22 would not happen then at the US Open as of now.

