"He's simply an angel cause I'd be so petty about it" - Tennis fans react to Dominic Thiem letting Alexander Bublik off the hook over 'disabled' jibe

Following his opening-round victory against Alexander Bublik at the US Open, Dominic Thiem's "mature" response to the Kazakh's alleged offensive remarks, has impressed tennis fans.

Former World No. 3 Thiem defeated 25th seed Bublik in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, in the first round of the US Open on Monday, August 28.

During the second set of the match, when the Austrian was up 5-1, Bublik allegedly made an offensive remark towards Thiem, mocking his recent injury struggles. As translated by a user on Twitter, the World No. 27 called Thiem "disabled" and complained about his return to tennis.

"I'm fucking sick of getting all these disabled people back in their career," Bublik allegedly said.

In the post-match press conference, responding to Bublik's comment, Dominic Thiem opined that such remarks should not be made, purely out of respect for other players. The Austrian even gave Bublik the benefit of the doubt, questioning the translation of the alleged remark.

“I don’t know if the translation is right, you know. If it is, then it’s a tough saying. Something you shouldn’t say in general just out of respect," he said. "But maybe he didn’t mean it that way or whatever. But what can I say about it.”

The former US Open winner's "mature" response to the unsavory comment has compelled several tennis fans to take to social media in support and in awe of the Austrian.

"He's simply an angel cause I would be so petty about it," one fan tweeted.

Another fan called the former World No. 3 a "pure soul" for giving Bublik the benefit of the doubt.

"A pure soul. Wanting to give Bublik the benefit of the doubt. He doesn't deserve it, Dominic," the fan tweeted.

"Dominic is so much better than me, I would've gone on the court and slap the dogsht out of Bublik," another chimed in.

Here are some more reactions to Dominic Thiem's response to Alexander Bublik's alleged remarks:

"I took time to get the confidence back in my wrist" - Dominic Thiem reflects on injury struggles after US Open 1R win

Domonic Thiem talks to the press at the 2020 Australian Open

Former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem’s career was derailed after he was sidelined with a wrist injury at the ATP 250 event in Mallorca in 2021.

Talking to the press after his win in the opening round at the 2023 US Open, the 29-year-old reflected on the difficulties of his first major injury, which kept him out of action for 10 months.

"It was very difficult," he said. "It was my first major injury, you know, on my wrist, which is very important for my game. It just took its time to recover and to get the confidence back in my wrist. I was also out for 10 months out of the tour, all the other players improved. I was not able to practise, but now I am back on track."

Talking about the game, Dominic Thiem said he was happy after winning in straight sets and is thrilled to have qualified for the next round.

"Straight sets victory, I couldn't be happier," he said. "And as I said, I'm also extremely happy that I can at least play another match here."

The 2020 US Open winner is set to take on home favorite Ben Shelton in the second round. Shelton defeated Pedro Cachin 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round.