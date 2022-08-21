"He's not stupid, he's uneducated" - Serbian politician Vesna Pesic on Novak Djokovic's decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19

A well-known politician in his own nation of Serbia has criticized Novak Djokovic and called him "uneducated" for his decision to stay unvaccinated against COVID-19.

As it stands, Novak Djokovic is set to miss out on the 2022 US Open, which will run from August 29 to September 11. The 21-time Grand Slam champion has repeatedly stated that he will not take the COVID-19 vaccination required to enter the USA. As a result, he is barred from the tournament he has won three times before.

In view of this, Serbian politician and sociologist Vesna Pesic took to Twitter to criticize the former World No. 1 for his choice, although she made it clear that she had no fight with him personally.

"He's not stupid, he's uneducated, because he's only been hitting the ball since he was 6 years old. It's not a sin, he's achieved success. I have no chance to fight with them either," Pesic tweeted. (Via google translation)

Vesna Pesic @vestoma_Tomy @zlatnotele Glup nije,neobrazovan jeste, jer od 6 godina udara samo loptu.Nije to nikakav greh,postigao uspeh.Navadili mi se sad antivakseri, moram da se iskljucim sa mreze. I s njima da se bijem, sanse nema. @zlatnotele Glup nije,neobrazovan jeste, jer od 6 godina udara samo loptu.Nije to nikakav greh,postigao uspeh.Navadili mi se sad antivakseri, moram da se iskljucim sa mreze. I s njima da se bijem, sanse nema.

It basically came as a reply to a person commenting on her previous tweet, where she claimed that she herself was a fan of the 21-time Grand Slam champion before questioning when he would protect his body from the vaccine now that he is 35.

"As a well-known Djokovic fan, I wonder when he will protect his body from the vaccine at the age of 35? And those millions who received the vaccine and their bodies are dead cold, he really doesn't care. When you infect the brain, it's not very good. It seems that those pyramids in Bosnia did not help him," Pesic wrote. (Via google translation)

Vesna Pesic @vestoma_Tomy Ja kao poznata navijacica Djokovica pitam se za kad on svoje telo cuva od vakcine sa svojih 35 godina? A onoliki milioni primili vakcinu a telo im mrtvo hladno, bas ga briga. Kad zarazis mozak mnogo ne valja. Izgleda da mu one piramide u Bosni nis nisu pomogle. Ja kao poznata navijacica Djokovica pitam se za kad on svoje telo cuva od vakcine sa svojih 35 godina? A onoliki milioni primili vakcinu a telo im mrtvo hladno, bas ga briga. Kad zarazis mozak mnogo ne valja. Izgleda da mu one piramide u Bosni nis nisu pomogle.

The most recent CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, however, state that there will be no discrimination between those who have received vaccinations and those who have not. As a result, there is still a chance that Novak Djokovic will be able to compete in the year's final Major.

For the time being, it is only applicable for the citizens of the USA. But if the CDC decides to extend the rule to non-citizens as well, the Serb will have the opportunity to play at Flushing Meadows.

Nicole Saphier, MD @NBSaphierMD A big update from @CDCgov today is the CDC recommendations no longer differentiate based on a person’s vaccination status - acknowledging breakthrough infections are common, and taking natural immunity into consideration. A big update from @CDCgov today is the CDC recommendations no longer differentiate based on a person’s vaccination status - acknowledging breakthrough infections are common, and taking natural immunity into consideration.

Novak Djokovic will play at the 2022 Laver Cup

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding his participation in the US Open later this month, Djokovic is set to compete in the 2022 Laver Cup.

He will represent Team Europe alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The team will be led by Bjorn Borg in the competition that is scheduled to be held from September 23-25 in London.

Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, and Jack Sock have all been named as members of Team World, which will be captained by the legendary John McEnroe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shyam Kamal