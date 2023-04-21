"He saw the news about his father Rafael and forgot how to play" - Tennis fans react to Casper Ruud's Barcelona Open early exit

Casper Ruud made a strong start to the 2023 Barcelona Open, defeating American tennis sensation Ben Shelton in the third round. However, his run was unexpectedly cut short in the fourth round by Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

The 15th-seeded Argentine defeated the third seed in straight sets, 7-6(5), 6-3, improving to 4-6 lifetime against top 10 opponents to reach his fourth quarter-final of 2023 and his first overall at the ATP 500.

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17



Francisco Cerundolo defeats Casper Ruud 7-6 6-3 to set up a clash vs Daniel Evans in the ATP 500 Barcelona QFs



He keeps doing very good things, definitely one of the guys who deserves more credit than what he's getting so far



Tennis fans took to Twitter to express their reaction to Ruud's loss. One user believed that the Norwegian learned of Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the Madrid Open due to an injury and became so sad that he forgot how to play.

"Casper saw the news about his father rafael and is so sad about it that he’s forgot how to play," the user wrote.

mimi🧍🏻‍♀️| i hate life @rafastefbaes casper saw the news about his father rafael and is so sad about it that he’s forgot how to play casper saw the news about his father rafael and is so sad about it that he’s forgot how to play https://t.co/5Y1N6f8Roi

Another user was unsurprised by Casper Ruud's loss as they believed he rarely faced top-10 opponents during his good run last year and relied on good draws, and that his current ranking does not accurately reflect his true position on the field.

"He rarely played top10 opposition is his good runs last year. Capitalized on good draws, current rank does not reflect his true place in the field," the tweet read.

Jesper Engelund @JesperEngelund @TennisPodcast He rarely played top10 opposition is his good runs last year. Capitalized on good draws, current rank does not reflect his true place in the field. @TennisPodcast He rarely played top10 opposition is his good runs last year. Capitalized on good draws, current rank does not reflect his true place in the field.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Casper Ruud's Barcelona Open early exit:

Adam Haigh @ahaigh1991 @TennisPodcast Doesn’t this just highlight the fine margins between the top 100 guys. Confidence is an intangible, there could be something going on behind the scenes we don’t know about. Karatsev, Monfils, Berettini have also massively dropped off (appreciate injury can be a factor) @TennisPodcast Doesn’t this just highlight the fine margins between the top 100 guys. Confidence is an intangible, there could be something going on behind the scenes we don’t know about. Karatsev, Monfils, Berettini have also massively dropped off (appreciate injury can be a factor)

James R Kennedy @CannyJimKenny @TennisPodcast I never thought he was that good, tbh. A top ten player, but never a consistent #1 or #2. @TennisPodcast I never thought he was that good, tbh. A top ten player, but never a consistent #1 or #2.

Tra Merritt @princetre85 @TennisPodcast Nothing. I just think he over performed last year and it's hard reproducing that. I was asking what was going on with him LAST year, tbh 🤷🏾‍♂️ @TennisPodcast Nothing. I just think he over performed last year and it's hard reproducing that. I was asking what was going on with him LAST year, tbh 🤷🏾‍♂️

Hoya86 @Hoya86 @TennisPodcast I like him a lot but I think he lacks the killer instinct needed to finish at the 1000 + level. @TennisPodcast I like him a lot but I think he lacks the killer instinct needed to finish at the 1000 + level.

John Anzalone @ewdot2480 @TennisPodcast I see a lack of confidence/fear in his eyes and body language. Odd after last year’s success. @TennisPodcast I see a lack of confidence/fear in his eyes and body language. Odd after last year’s success.

Divinity Mode 🇺🇦 @jaketennisnut @TennisPodcast Everyone might just have got used to playing him (as happened to Karatsev). And/or low confidence. Either way it’s seriously tough at the top. @TennisPodcast Everyone might just have got used to playing him (as happened to Karatsev). And/or low confidence. Either way it’s seriously tough at the top.

Andy Finlayson @finlayson_94



He was the nearly man of 2022, a win away from his maiden masters 1000 title, a win away from a major twice, a win away from the Masters Cup and a win a away from World No 1.



He may never win a major and a don’t think he’ll be a No 1. @TennisPodcast Maybe last year drained him emotionally.He was the nearly man of 2022, a win away from his maiden masters 1000 title, a win away from a major twice, a win away from the Masters Cup and a win a away from World No 1.He may never win a major and a don’t think he’ll be a No 1. @TennisPodcast Maybe last year drained him emotionally. He was the nearly man of 2022, a win away from his maiden masters 1000 title, a win away from a major twice, a win away from the Masters Cup and a win a away from World No 1. He may never win a major and a don’t think he’ll be a No 1.

TennisObserver @tennisphan21 @TennisPodcast Nothing. He’s always been mediocre but got lucky with few draws. @TennisPodcast Nothing. He’s always been mediocre but got lucky with few draws.

Casper Ruud thinks Rafael Nadal's records overshadow claycourt legacies of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Casper Ruud pictured at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open - Day 3.

Casper Ruud stated in the latest episode of Eurosport's 'Ruud Talk' that Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are the best claycourt players after Rafael Nadal, which he feels does not get enough attention due to the Spaniard's ground-breaking records on clay.

"Novak and Roger, they are probably the second-best ever claycourt players. It's just that it's never really talked about because Rafa has all these records, so it's tough," Ruud said.

The Norwegian then stated that while a player may have a chance against Nadal on grass, that is not the case on clay. He feels there are very few people in the world who can match the Mallorcan's game on the red dirt.

"You feel like maybe if you play Rafa on grass or whatever, Rafa has obviously won Wimbledon twice, so he is really good on grass, but you feel like, you can at least go out there and smack some winners and make him uncomfortable," he said.

"On clay, you can't really do that because he has the time to set up his shots, he has the time to play good defence. If he's on it and he's playing well, there is really not much you can do, unless you are able to match his game, which very few people in the world can do on clay," he added.

