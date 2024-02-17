"He simply said 'Give it to me or go to jail'... no emotion" - Andy Roddick details being 'robbed' by police officer in Russia during Davis Cup 2006

Andy Roddick has detailed his distressing experience of being robbed by a police officer while visiting Russia for the 2006 Davis Cup.

Roddick joined forces with James Blake, Bob Bryan, and Mike Bryan to represent the USA at the prestigious team event in 2006. In the Davis Cup World Cup, they secured a dominant 4-1 win over Romania to advance to the quarterfinals. With a 3-2 win over Chile, they progressed to the semifinals, taking on Russia on their home turf in Moscow. Their run came to an end in the semifinals as eventual champions Russia secured a 3-2 victory.

Andy Roddick recently revealed that during his time in Russia for the Davis Cup, he was "robbed" by a police officer on the street. He recounted how the police officer brazenly demanded the $300 Roddick had on him and threatened imprisonment while showing no emotion.

"I got robbed by a police officer on the street in Russia in 2006 when we were there for Davis Cup. True story. Came up and said how much cash do you have? I said $300… he simply said give it to me or go to jail. I paid it and he went on his way. No emotion. Transactional. Let’s not get to that level of normalizing crazy sh*t. It ain’t it," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The former World No. 1 disclosed that he never returned to Russia after this incident.

"Never went back," he commented.

When asked if he had considered making this information public at the time, Andy Roddick replied in the negative, explaining that his sole focus was on doing his job and making it out of Russia safely.

"Nope. I wanted to do my job, and get out of there safely. At that time, I didn’t wanna make a stink incase it was just a bad actor. Looking back, I now understand the surrounding factors," he commented further.

Andy Roddick on 'new prototype' of athletic tennis players: "I feel like I'm taking crazy pills when I watch this"

Andy Roddick

On a recent episode of his 'Served With Andy Roddick' podcast, Roddick discussed the emergence of a "new prototype" of professional players, who were extremely athletic and fit despite being "super skinny" and tall.

The American pointed out that he, standing at 6'2", was considered "big" during his playing days, whereas players ranging from 6 ft. 4 to 6 ft. 7 tall were commonplace in today's game.

"I see this new prototype of a professional tennis player, where you're super skinny, you're super athletic, you're super fit, you can get in and out of the corners and you're 6 ft. 7, you're 6 ft. 4, like this new athlete in tennis. I was considered big when I played. I'm 6 foot 2, barely, and not all that athletic," Andy Roddick said.

Roddick also admitted that while his height had enhanced his serving skills, he wasn't the most athletic player. However, he pointed out that players like Jannik Sinner displayed such athleticism and agility that it made him feel like he was taking "crazy pills."

"I could serve but not super athletic. Now you have these guys that get in and out of the corners. They all play well off both sides. They can take you line, they can take you cross. I mean, Sinner is hitting open stance, you know, kind of recovery shots, but sticking them line out of nowhere. I feel like I'm taking crazy pills. When I watch this, it just doesn't make sense to me," he added.