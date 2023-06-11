"He has this software in his head that he can switch when a Grand Slam comes" - Coach Goran Ivanisevic hails Novak Djokovic's elite mentality

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic hailed the Serb's mentality in Grand Slam tennis after he created tennis history at the French Open on Sunday (June 11).

Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, to become the first male player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles and the career triple Grand Slam.

However, coming into the claycourt Major, Djokovic's form on the surface was nothing to write home about. After enduring early exits in Monte-Carlo and the inaugural Banja Luka Open in Srpska, the Serb's Italian Open title defense ended in the quarterfinals.

Nevertheless, come Roland Garros, Djokovic was a different beast, powering through the draw for the loss of just two sets. At the press conference following Djokovic's win over Ruud, Ivanisevic talked about his ward's run on clay in the lead-up to Paris:

"Coming to this tournament, he didn't come with unbelievable confident and form. I was not worried. I said in Monte-Carlo, I don't count these tournaments. Monte-Carlo, Rome, anything. Only tournament that count is this one."

Ivanisevic continued:

"He has this software in his head that he can switch when a Grand Slam comes. Grand Slam is a different sport comparing to other tournaments. He switch his software. The day we arrived here, he was better, he was more motivated, he was more hungry."

Djokovic is now level with Serena Williams for most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era.

"Every day he played better and better" - Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic triumphed for the third time in Paris.

Despite arriving at the tournament in less-than-ideal form, Novak Djokovic scythed through the Roland Garros draw.

The 36-year-old reached the last eight without dropping a set before taking out 11th seed Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals. In a blockbuster last-four clash with top seed Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic dropped another set but emerged victorius to reach his seventh Roland Garros final. In the summit clash, he took care of Ruud in straight sets to create a spate of records.

Ivanisevic said about the Serb's improved performances through the fortnight, especially against Alcaraz:

"Every day he played better and better. I thought against Alcaraz one-and-a-half hour he played unbelievable smart and unbelievable tennis. And today he just finish what we started actually in Monte-Carlo, to practice, and now it's payday."

With his third Roland Garros triumph, Novak Djokovic is halfway through a calendar year Grand Slam, having won the 2023 Australian Open in January.

