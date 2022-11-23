"He is still the No. 1 player in the world and to have him back is really important" - Todd Woodbridge on significance of Novak Djokovic's return to 2023 Australian Open

Former Australian tennis player Todd Woodbridge has insisted that it is essential for tournaments to have the best players such as Novak Djokovic. He has also gone on to claim that even though Carlos Alcaraz presently holds the No. 1 spot, the Serb is the real No. 1.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion was recently cleared to compete in the Australian Open after his three-year visa ban was overturned. Following that, Todd Woodbridge stated in an interview with Wide World of Sports Radio that since the Serbian has won the Melbourne Major nine times and was unable to compete this year, he will enter the 2023 Australian Open as the heavy favorite.

“I think that's the best scenario for the tournament because we want the best players playing at the Australian Open,” Woodbridge said.

“What goes into the Open in terms of the build-up, prize money, what it does to our reputation around the world — we want the very best to be allowed to come here and allowed to play. And given the fact that Novak has won it nine times, he goes into it now as a heavy favorite after not being allowed to play this year,” he added.

Woodbridge asserted that this year's rankings are skewed. He believes the Serb is the best player in the world despite being placed at No. 5 since he was unable to compete in the Australian Open, US Open, and four Masters 1000 events. That resulted in the 35-year-old missing out on the chance to earn up to 8,000 ranking points. Additionally, because Wimbledon did not award ranking points, he was denied the opportunity to gain 2,000 as this year's winner.

“In my mind, the rankings this year are so skewed. He is still the No. 1 player in the world and to have him back is really important,” Woodbridge said.

"I think Djokovic still stands alone at the top of the mountain when it comes to best-of-5" - Nick McCarvel calls Novak Djokovic favorite for next year's Grand Slams

Meanwhile, tennis commentator and reporter Nick McCarvel, too, feels Djokovic will be the clear favorite at next year's Grand Slams. He claimed that when it comes to five-setters, the 21-time Grand Slam champion is still the best player from the present lot.

"I think Djokovic still stands alone at the top of the mountain when it comes to best-of-5," stated McCarvel on a recent episode of 'Courtside: The US Open Podcast.'

"Maybe over five sets I have a tough time with that analysis (of young players closing in on Djokovic), other than at the French (Open), where Rafa has been so supreme," he added.

"Now it is about the Rublevs, the Felixs, and even though Alcaraz is the youngest no. 1 at year-end in ATP history, how is he now going to back-up ascending the rankings mountain?” McCarvel concluded.

McCarvel also added that the Serb has transformed himself into a 'physical beast' at the Grand Slams.

"But for me, at the Slams, Djokovic has made himself into this physical beast that has been able to mentally, physically, and within that moment in the matches, he has been the 'guy to beat' over five sets for sure," he said.

