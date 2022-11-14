Rising Serbian star reveals how Novak Djokovic advised him to get out of "difficult moments on the court"

Young Serbian player Hamad Medjedovic recently spoke about his mentor Novak Djokovic's suggestion to overcome challenging moments on the court.

Medjedovic, 19, reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 252 in October 2022.

Speaking to TRT recently, the Serb revealed a critical piece of advice Djokovic imparted to him.

"I remember this one thing which Novak told me this is engraved in me he told me to believe in my game and in my shots," Medjedovic said.

Medjedovic elaborated further, saying Djokovic told him to rely on his "really good shots" during difficult moments in a match.

"He told me that I have really good shots and I should believe in them and when the difficult moment on the court comes I should rely on those shots," he added.

In the same interview, Medjedovic's father spoke about the financial expenses he has had to incur to support his son's career. However, he believes that it is every parent's obligation to help their children achieve their dreams.

"When he started getting serious about the sport, every hit on your budget is hard, especially in this time. But the obligation of every parent is to live to work and to help your children when you see that he loves something, that he is putting effort in there and if the results are there. That's our basic role to be there for our kids," Medjedovic's father said.

Novak Djokovic kicks off ATP Finals campaign against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2020 French Open

The 2022 ATP Finals got underway on Sunday, with the Green Group playing their first round of fixtures. Monday will see the Red Group in action, with Novak Djokovic squaring off against Stefanos Tsitsipas while Daniil Medvedev faces compatriot Andrey Rublev.

Djokovic leads Tsitsipas 9-2 in the head-to-head. The pair met in Paris just a few days ago, with the former World No. 1 narrowly prevailing in three sets to register his eighth straight triumph over the Greek.

Djokovic is a five-time winner at the season-ending championship (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015) and success this year will see him draw level with Roger Federer's record of six titles.

