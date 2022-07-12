"He wants to get to the number 30, he will play for the next five years & will have 20 opportunities" - Bogdan Obradovic on Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam target

Novak Djokovic's wait for his 21st Grand Slam title ended on Sunday as he beat Nick Kyrgios in four sets in three hours and a minute.

The Serb had to wait a year after his last Major triumph came at Wimbledon 2021 when he defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the title clash. Djokovic has now won the grass-court title seven times, equalling Pete Sampras and William Renshaw's record. The 35-year-old also stands one title clear of Roger Federer's 20 and one behind Rafael Nadal, who has 22.

When Djokovic stepped on the court to face Kyrgios for the title on Sunday, he was yet to win a set against the Australian. The duo had squared off against each other twice before, with the 27-year-old winning both matches in straight sets. Kyrgios played well and even took the first set before Djokovic found his feet to bounce back and beat the first-time Major finalist 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3).

In an interview with SportKlub, Serbian coach Bogdan Obradovic recalled meeting a nine-year-old Djokovic for the first time and said the Serb was always clear about his goal of winning 30 Grand Slam titles.

"I talked to Novak DJokovic when he was 9 years old, that's when we met for the first time. After that, when he was 13, we started working together for the next 18 years, which is a very long time. He told me every time and I know his idea. He wants to get to the number 30, which is three-zero. That's what Novak wants. So, for the next five years, he will play and he will probably have 20 opportunities to get to that number, to 30 Grand Slam trophies. Let's see," said Obradovic.

Although the Serb won the third Grand Slam of the year, he slumped from No. 3 to No. 7 in the rankings due to the ATP's decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points this year. Former Swedish player Mats Wilander said that Djokovic would not care about his ranking as long as he is winning Major tournaments.

"I don't think it makes any difference for Novak whether he is World No. 7 or World No. 1. For him, everything is about Wimbledon and Grand Slam titles, that is, to be the best in history," Wilander said.

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic may not play at the 2022 US Open

A few days before Wimbledon commenced last month, the US released its new set of rules and regulations regarding COVID-19. The new rules state that while foreign travelers will no longer be required to show negative test results to enter the country, they will be required to show proof of vaccination against the virus.

David Kurten @davidkurten Congratulations to Novak Djokovic on winning Wimbledon without being coerced into having an experimental injection. Congratulations to Novak Djokovic on winning Wimbledon without being coerced into having an experimental injection. https://t.co/2LY40BgdNp

Novak Djokovic, who has decided not to take the vaccine, once again made it clear that he will not change his stance on the issue.

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter the United States, or exemption. I don't think exemption is realistically possible. If that is possibility, I don't know what exemption would be about. I'll wait for some good news from the US because I would really love to go there," Djokovic said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far