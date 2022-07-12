"Novak is better than Nadal and Federer by all parameters" - Nikola Pilic after Novak Djokovic's triumph at Wimbledon 

A year before Novak Djokovic won his second Grand Slam title at the 2011 Australian Open, Roger Federer pocketed his 16th crown. With Sunday's victory at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Djokovic moved past the Swiss maestro for the first time in his career as they now hold 21 and 20 Majors, respectively.

The Serb defeated first-time Slam finalist Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) to become a seven-time Wimbledon champion. Having won the last four editions of the grass-court Major, the 35-year-old extended his winning streak in the tournament to 28 matches. Only Spain's Rafael Nadal, with 22, has more Grand Slam titles on the men's circuit.

In a recent interview with SportKlub, former player and coach Nikola Pilic of Croatia weighed in on Djokovic's successful run in London, terming him better than Nadal and Federer.

"A very important tournament for Novak, more important than any before. He had a lot of problems this season. He found out that he can't play at the US Open now that he doesn't have the coronavirus, and last year when it was relevant, he could play. Nadal didn't play well the whole tournament. He struggled with form, I don't think he could beat Djokovic in the final. I'm pretty sure of that," Pilic said.

HIS 21ST MAJOR TITLE NOVAK DJOKOVIC WINS HIS 7TH WIMBLEDON TITLEHIS 21ST MAJOR TITLE NOVAK DJOKOVIC WINS HIS 7TH WIMBLEDON TITLE 🏆HIS 21ST MAJOR TITLE https://t.co/2w5R76rv6Y

"Novak is better than Nadal and Federer by all parameters. He was the number one player in the world for 374 weeks, which is impressive. Also, no one except him has won all the Grand Slam titles twice, and Novak has a positive head-to-head with almost all players. But of course, hats off to Nadal too. For hundreds of years, no one will win 14 titles at Roland Garros like him," Pilic added.

Novak Djokovic now has 64 Big Titles

Novak Djokovic clinches his 21st Major title

When Novak Djokovic lifted the Wimbledon trophy for the seventh time on Sunday, he extended his tally of Big Titles to 64, five more than Rafael Nadal and 10 more than Roger Federer. Big Titles include Grand Slams, Nitto ATP Finals, ATO Masters 1000 events, and Olympic gold medals in the singles category.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa #Djokovic during his celebration on famous Serbian “balcony”: Moments like this are worth living for, I will have this in my heart until the end of my life. You made my day, you made my year. #Djokovic during his celebration on famous Serbian “balcony”: Moments like this are worth living for, I will have this in my heart until the end of my life. You made my day, you made my year. https://t.co/LT2GsbuWUj

The Serb's 64 titles comprise 21 Majors, 5 Nitto ATP Finals, and 38 Masters 1000 trophies. He has now equalled Pete Sampras and William Renshaw for seven Grand Slam titles at SW19. Among the men, only Roger Federer has more titles on grass - eight.

The last time Djokovic lost a match at Wimbledon was in 2017 when an injury forced him to retire mid-match against Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals.

