"He will always be family" - Novak Djokovic on Marian Vajda after the two mutually part ways 

Novak Djokovic and his long-time coach Marian Vajda parted ways on Tuesday after 15 years together on tour. Sasa Ozmo of Tennis Majors reported that the two decided to mutually end their relationship after last year's ATP Finals.

Vajda guided Djokovic to all 20 of his Slam titles, amongst numerous other laurels. As things stand, the Slovak is the most successful coach in the history of men's tennis.

After the announcement, the World No. 2 released a statement hailing Vajda's presence and contributions throughout his career. While acknowledging that Vajda will no longer be part of his coaching team, Djokovic stressed how he would always treat the 56-year-old as "family."

"Marian has been by my side during the most important and memorable moments in my career," Novak Djokovic said in a statement published by Sasa Ozmo. "Together we have achieved some incredible things and I am very grateful for his friendship and dedication over the last 15 years. While he might be leaving the professional team he will always be family and I can't thank him enough for all he has done."

The exact reasons behind the split are unclear. But given that it took place after the 2021 ATP Finals, it is unlikely that the Serb's performances or vaccination status had much to do with it, as some fans have been insinuating on social media.

"I remain his biggest support on and off the court" - Marian Vajda on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and and Marian Vajda

Marian Vajda issued a statement of his own, which was also published by Sasa Ozmo on Twitter.

The legendary coach marveled at Djokovic's development under his tutelage. He also expressed his pride at all the success they achieved but hinted that he might be open to "new challenges."

"During my time with Novak, I have been lucky to watch him transform into the player he is today," Marian Vajda said. "I will look back on our time together with immense pride and am so very thankful for the success we have achieved. I remain his biggest support on and off the court and look forward to new challenges."

As things stand, the rest of Djokovic’s team remains the same – Goran Ivanisevic as the head coach, Ulises Badio and Miljan Amanovic as the Serb's physios, and fitness coach Marco Panichi.

It remains to be seen whether the Serb will replace Vajda or continue with his current team. There is also a slight chance of Vajda returning to his team sometime in the future, given a similar occurrence took place in 2018 after the Slovak had parted ways with the Serb in 2017.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala