"He will never stop being by my side" - Stefanos Tsitsipas opens up about his father's future role in his team, his dislike of 'Break Point' & more

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently gave his thoughts on a variety of topics during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on social media site Reddit, including his relationship with his father Apostolos and Netflix's Break Point series that he was featured in.

Tsitsipas, who begins his 2023 US Open campaign on Monday (28 August), was asked by a Reddit user about whether his father Apostolos Tsitsipas would stop flying with him to tournaments at some point in his career. In his response, the World No. 7 expressed his gratitude towards his father for building his game from the ground up.

He also claimed towards the end of his answer that his father would always be by his side.

"My father has been a great foundation for my tennis and personal balance in life. All he deserves is respect and appreciation for the work that he has put in. He will never stop being by my side," Stefanos Tsitsipas wrote from the US Open's Reddit handle.

A screen capture from the AMA session on Reddit

The Greek was then asked by another fan whether he enjoyed the first season of Netflix's Break Point series, which aimed to chronicle the ATP & WTA players' caravan life.

The Greek didn't mince his words, replying that the show was underwhelming, while also inferring that Netflix shouldn't focus on only a few players for the entirety of the series.

"Not at all, I feel like it has a bigger potential than just me covering one player," he wrote.

A screen capture from the AMA session on Reddit

Stefanos Tsitsipas could be referring to rival Nick Kyrgios, who got a lot of air-time in the first edition of the Break Point series.

"I am used playing away most of my life" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on his five-set battle against Andy Murray at Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Andy Murray against all odds at this year's Wimbledon

During the AMA, Stefanos Tsitsipas was also asked about his Wimbledon second-round encounter against former World No. 1 Andy Murray and how he had coped with a partisan crowd during the outing, which he won in five sets over the course of two days.

In his reply, the Greek asserted that since he is used to playing away from home, he didn't find much difficulty in blocking out the noise, thanks to his "devotion to the game".

"I am used playing away most of my life. I felt like I had nothing to lose, it felt flawless and my devotion to the game at that particular match was at it's peak! I enjoyed and embraced the struggle, and made it part of the process. The ace on match point was an end to a physical and mental marathon!," he wrote.

A screen capture from the AMA session on Reddit

The 25-year-old also took some questions on his pop culture interests during the AMA session. When asked about whether he had seen Greta Gerwig's Barbie, he replied in the affirmative with a pun: "Ken yeah" (a riff on "Hell yeah"). He also revealed to another Reddit user that his favourite music band is Coldplay.

A screen capture from the AMA session on Reddit

A screen capture from the AMA session on Reddit

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be playing former World No. 3 Milos Raonic for a place in the second round of the 2023 US Open on Monday. The Greek has only 10 points to defend at the New York Major, having lost in the first round to qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan last year.