"He will be a real threat to the top players, especially on grass due to his powerful game style and his ability to keep the points short" - Patrick Mouratoglou on Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini returned to the tour last week after a three-month layoff due to a hand injury for which he received treatment in March. The injury forced him to withdraw from the Miami Open and all subsequent tournaments in the claycourt season, including Roland Garros.

However, the World No. 10 made his comeback in fine fashion, winning his first tournament back at the Stuttgart Open. He defeated two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in the title match.

Delighted by the Italian player's return, French tennis coach and sports commentator Patrick Mouratoglou posted a video on Instagram, pointing out the factors that make Berrettini 'a real threat' to top players.

"It's great to see Matteo Berrettini back for the grass-court season after having wrist surgery in March. I'm excited to see his return. I think he will be a real threat to the top players, especially on grass due to his powerful game style and his ability to keep the points short," Mouratoglou said.

Mouratoglou broke down three key elements of Berrettini's game that make him a dangerous opponent on grasscourt, namely his serve, forehand, and backhand slice. The Frenchman wagered that the Italian's powerful and accurate serve along with one of the biggest forehands on tour helps the 26-year-old play well on grass.

"Here are three reasons why you don't want to play Matteo on grass. First, he has a huge serve. It's not just powerful, it's also super accurate. On grass, it's even more difficult to return, allowing Matteo to win many free points. This pressures his opponents to win their serving games.

Two, his forehand is one of the biggest on tour. Having a weapon like this allows Matteo to keep points short, which is key on grass. In his serving games, if the return comes back, Matteo finds his forehand and looks to put his opponent on the run or hit a winner.

He added that his backhand slice is extremely effective, making his opponents "hit the ball upwards" and helping him attack with his forehand.

Three, he has an effective slice. Although his backhand is his weaker shot, Matteo has developed a very good slice, which is ideal on grass. He uses it to force his opponents to hit upwards, giving him more opportunities to attack with his forehand.

"It was not the right decision" - Matteo Berrettini on the ATP's decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points

Matteo Berrettini at a press conference in the 2021 Wimbledon.

In a press conference ahead of his first match at the Queen's Club Championships, Berrettini said that ATP should have consulted the players before making the decision to cancel ranking points at this year's Wimbledon.

"It was not the right decision. For Russian and Belarusian tennis players, I understand that it is not easy to accept the decision to exclude them, but the same is true for those who will lose points and those who will not be able to earn them. Nobody called us or asked us for an opinion. It shouldn't work that way. To my knowledge, this is the biggest decision implemented by the ATP in about 20 years," Berrettini said.

Matteo Berrettini was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year, defeating top players like Felix Auger-Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz en route to the title match. However, the Italian lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets to hand the Serb his 20th Major title.

