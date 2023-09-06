“He has won maybe 23 of these or something like that?” - Cheeky Ben Shelton sets up US Open 2023 semifinal clash with Novak Djokovic

Ben Shelton had a cheeky response when asked for his thoughts on his next opponent at the 2023 US Open.

On Tuesday, September 5, Shelton took on Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the New York Major. He came through the contest with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 win to upset 10th seed Tiafoe and book his spot in the semifinals, where Novak Djokovic awaits him.

In an on-court interview after the match, when asked if he had any idea who he'd be facing next at Flushing Meadows, Shelton was sassy in his answer.

“Yeah, he has won maybe 23 of these or something like that?” he said with a laugh.

Having played fellow Americans Tommy Paul and Tiafoe in the last two rounds, Shelton hoped that the partisan home crown would fully back him when he took on the Serbian.

“I mean it doesn't get much better than that. It's been tough the last two matches, I've been playing Americans but hopefully, you guys bring it for me two nights from now,” he added.

The 2022 NCAA singles champion also thanked fans for staying late and pushing him over the line.

“It was a hot one in here tonight, wasn't it guys? It feels like I left it all out here tonight, [it was an] emotional battle and thanks to all you guys for staying so late. Hell of an atmosphere. And thanks for pushing me over the line,” he said.

“Sometimes you got to shut off the brain, close your eyes, and just swing” - Ben Shelton on his win against Frances Tiafoe

Ben Shelton in action at the 2023 US Open.

Ben Shelton came to within a point of going two sets to one down in his 2023 US Open quarterfinal against Frances Tiafoe. However, He managed to recover to win the contest and move to within one match of reaching his maiden Grand Slam final.

With Tiafoe on set point, Shelton hit a second-serve forehand return down the line to stay in the set. When asked about how he came through the tie-break in the third set, the 20-year-old said:

“Sometimes you got to shut off the brain, close your eyes, and just swing. And maybe it was a little bit of that down set point but ended up working out. Some may say clutch but I don't know about all that.”

Ben Shelton is now the youngest American US Open semifinalist in 30 years. His impressive run at the season's final Major has also seen him rise to No. 19 in the ATP live rankings.

