"Heard the good news" - Holger Rune's ex-coach Boris Becker shares his support for Dane's reunion with coach Patrick Mouratoglou months after split

Holger Rune has reunited with French tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou. The development comes after Rune's split with Boris Becker and Severin Luthi a few weeks ago.

Rune had parted ways with Mouratoglou in September 2023 following his crushing first-round loss at the US Open. A month later, he roped in six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker, who has also coached Novak Djokovic in the past. He further strengthened his team by bringing in Roger Federer's ex-coach Severin Luthi in December.

Rune's partnership with both Becker and Luthi couldn't last long. The Dane's mother, Aneke, confirmed his split with Luthi right after the Australian Open 2024 concluded. He also bid adieu to Becker a few days later.

On Wednesday, February 21, Rune declared that he would be going back to Mouratoglou for training.

"Hello @pmouratoglou looking forward to new victories together with you and the team," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Sometimes you must try a variety of things to find out what works for you and what does not. In the recent months I have learned a lot about what's important for me. With Patrick I did some of my greatest triumphs and I believe he can help me achieving my goals," the 20-year-old wrote in another tweet.

The news has reached Boris Becker as he took to X to congratulate the pair.

"I heard the good news! @holgerrune2003 is back with @pmouratoglou ! Wishing you guys lots of success in the upcoming tournaments and for the rest of the season," Becker wrote.

In a way, this is Holger Rune's third reunion with Mouratoglou.

In 2016, the World No. 7 trained at Mouratoglou's academy in France under the aegis of Frenchman's Champ'seed Foundation. The duo then met six years later in October 2022, when Mourtoglou began co-coaching Rune alongside Lars Christensen.

Their partnership ended in April of the following year, however, Mouratoglou came back a few days later at the youngster's request.

Holger Rune set to compete at the Mexican Open 2024

Holger Rune

Holger Rune is scheduled to participate in the Mexican Open 2024. The ATP 500 tournament will begin on February 26 and last till March 2.

The Dane finished his business at the Rotterdam Open with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 loss to Alexander Shevchenko in the Round of 16. In the Round of 32, he had defeated Roman Safiullin 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

It will be Holger Rune's second appearance at the Acapulco event as he registered a decent run in his debut last year. He went as far as the semifinals with victories over Ben Shelton, Nuno Borges, and Matteo Berrettini (walkover). He lost to eventual champion Alex de Minaur in the last four.