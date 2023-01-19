Former World No. 1 Boris Becker has lent his support to Rafael Nadal and his wife following the Spaniard's exit from the Australian Open 2023.

Playing in the 111th edition of the Melbourne Major, the 36-year-old lost to American Mackenzie McDonald, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, in the second round of the season's first Grand Slam.

During the second set of the match, while attempting to hit a shot, the Spanish veteran showed signs of getting injured as he held his abdomen in what seemed to be absolute pain.

Despite the tremendous agony, the former World No. 1 finished the game and then took a medical timeout to seek help from the physio. Nadal's wife, Maria Francisca Perello, was present in the player's box and was captured on camera shedding tears after seeing her husband in such pain.

Becker, 55, discussed Nadal's loss through the Eurosport Germany program Matchball Becker.

The former German tennis professional commented on Perello's emotional video clip.

"These are heartbreaking images of Mrs. Nadal, who knows her husband better than anyone and knows that Rafa is not pretending nothing here," Becker said.

The six-time Grand Slam singles winner further commented on the World No. 2's mental strength and willpower. He believed that the Spaniard, leaving the pitch while waving at the crowd, was inching closer towards his retirement.

Becker continued by saying that the previous generation is slowly handing over the baton to the new.

"He is perhaps the best fighter, the best competitor that tennis has ever had. If he has to kneel at the end and then says a long goodbye to the crowd to him in Melbourne, then those are sure signs to me. That was a landslide. We talked for a long time about the change of generations and we are seeing it live right now."

The 65-year-old also shed some light on how, despite getting injured, Nadal did not want to leave the pitch as he "never looks for an excuse."

"He never looks for an excuse. He didn't want to leave the field. He is an idol for all the young players who always have arguments as to why they lost today. I wish him a speedy recovery and come back to be fit soon, because I want to see him play tennis," Becker added.

Boris Becker unsure of Rafael Nadal's return to Australian Open but thinks he "will want" to play in Paris

The Spanish superstar accepting an award from Boris Becker

Boris Becker concluded his statement by saying that since the retirement of Roger Federer, Nadal has also been pestered by questions regarding his retirement.

The German tennis legend added that the Mallorca-born superstar might not return to the Australian Open and will be eager to play at his best in Paris, at Roland Garros. Becker further added that fans should enjoy every bit of his playing days as he is already in the tail end of his glorious career.

"Roger Federer is no longer playing and now there are a lot of question marks behind Nadal. I think he will want to play again in Paris. But I don't know if he will face Australia. That is why we must celebrate it while we have it."

