In a heartwarming display, Jannik Sinner affectionately doted on the head groundsman's dog after winning his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2023 Canadian Open.

After suffering defeats in two previous Masters 1000 finals, in Miami in 2021 and 2023, Sinner made no mistake this time around. He secured a 6-4, 6-1 win over Alex de Minaur in one hour and 30 minutes in the title clash. With his win, the Italian extended his perfect record against the Australian to 5-0.

Additionally, he became only the second Italian to win a Masters 1000 title since the inception of the series in 1990 after 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters champion Fabio Fognini.

Following his win, Jannik Sinner was all smiles as he indulged in petting the head groundsman's dog Elway, who is a familiar presence around the tournament. After a brief pause for photos, the Italian resumed pampering the canine as he playfully rolled over in search of belly rubs.

Sinner displayed some of his best tennis this week, commencing his campaign in Toronto with a dominant straight sets win over Matteo Berrettini. After receiving a walkover from Andy Murray in the third round, the Italian defeated Gael Monfils in the quarterfinals.

Subsequently, he claimed a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Tommy Paul in the last four before defeating De Minaur in the summit clash.

"This tournament will always remain in my heart" - Jannik Sinner after winning maiden Masters 1000 title at Canadian Open

Jannik Sinner

Following his victory at the 2023 Canadian Open, Jannik Sinner expressed satisfaction regarding his campaign in Toronto. While the Italian admitted to feeling nervous, he highlighted his effective handling of the pressure en route to his victory.

"I'm happy with how I approached this tournament, I felt the pressure but I think I handled it very well, point after point until the end. This tournament will always remain in my heart," he said.

The 21-year-old credited his team for their role in his triumph before hilariously demanding golfing lessons from his coach Darren Cahill.

"Thanks to my team, thanks again to you who pass every day with me. And now, Darren, you have to put in a little bit of effort teaching me golf too... Golf is tomorrow," he added.

Jannik Sinner will be back in action at the Western & Southern Open, his final preparatory event in the lead-up to the US Open. Following a bye in the first round, the eighth seed will take on the winner of the match between Francisco Cerundolo and Dusan Lajovic to commence his campaign in Cincinnati.