"Height of hypocrisy"- Andy Roddick, Coco Gauff's ex-coach & tennis world react to spicy Taylor Townsend-Jelena Ostapenko US Open controversy

Many from the tennis world, including Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, and Andy Roddick, reacted to Jelena Ostapenko's controversial feud with Taylor Townsend at the US Open. The Latvian's behavior was labeled 'hypocritical' and 'beyond pathetic.'

Tensions boiled over after Taylor Townsend, ranked No. 139 in singles, upset 25th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 6-1 in the second round. At the net, Ostapenko accused Townsend of disrespect, criticizing her for not apologizing after a net-cord shot and skipping the customary warm-up.

Later, Townsend claimed that the Latvian told her she had "no class" and "no education." The American dismissed any racial intent behind the comments, while acknowledging the stereotype. Ostapenko later defended her stance on social media, insisting her remarks were not racial.

During his Quick Served podcast, Andy Roddick revealed his thoughts behind the controversy. He called Ostapenko a hypocrite for trying to "lecture" Townsend "about class."

"I like meltdowns. I melted down. So, I can't criticize someone for a meltdown, which is my point. Like, you try to not be like a complete hypocrite about things," Andy Roddick said (from 23:00).

"Ostapenko lecturing someone about class on a tennis court is like me lecturing someone about trying everything they can to stop losing their hair. Like, it literally is like heights of hypocrisy. That bothers me," he added.

Commenting under a video on X of Roddick sharing his views about the feud, Coco Gauff's ex-coach also slammed the Latvian WTA star.

"Ostapenko was beyond pathetic after the match, especially after having time think 🤔 about it on instagram, let alone she is the worst ever loser on the blow by handshakes after the match, just my 2 cents," he wrote.

Further, Townsend shared a carousel of images on Instagram from her famous win at the US Open. In the last slide, she shared an image from her feud with Ostapenko.

Comments on Taylor Townsend's Instagram post

Several tennis personalities commented on the post, including Serena Williams' ex-coach, Stubbs, who wrote:

"Imagine Ostapenko telling anyone how to behave on a tennis court! 🧐🙄🙄🙄🤣👌🤦🏼‍♀️✋✋✋👋👋👋"

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, wrote:

"Last slide sent me"

Chris Eubanks added:

"Mannnnnn this gone be the last HBCU Day at the Open lol 😂"

Andy Roddick asks Jelena Ostapenko to work on herself before "lecturing" someone like Taylor Townsend at the US Open

Jelena Ostapenko and Taylor Townsend argue after their US Open match | Getty

Andy Roddick did not hold back when he revealed his thoughts about the Taylor Townsend-Jelena Ostapenko spat. He sharply critiqued Ostapenko's stance on sportsmanship.

After their US Open clash, Ostapenko had accused Townsend of being 'classless'. Roddick, however, pointed out what he believed was the irony. He suggested that the Latvian herself often falls short in the etiquette department.

He highlighted her tendency to avoid eye contact during handshakes as an example, arguing that it undermines her credibility to lecture others about respect. During the same episode of his Quick Served podcast, he added:

"If you have that opinion, set where you want to lecture someone about sportsmanship, I have a suggestion. Start looking people in the eye when you shake their hands. Mhm. Let’s start with that. Let’s start with that and then about 15 steps later, you can criticize someone for not saying sorry on a let cord. (from 27:00)"

For Andy Roddick, the real issue in this situation seemed to be hypocrisy. He felt that before criticizing opponents over small gestures, Ostapenko should first work on her sportsmanship.

Notably, WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka also talked about the controversy during her press conference. She revealed that she had a conversation with the Latvian and that although she is "nice," she can "sometimes lose control."

