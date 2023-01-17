Fresh off grabbing her first Grand Slam match win as a mother at the 2023 Australian Open, Taylor Townsend credited Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters for giving her sagely advice on her return to tennis post giving birth.

The American had taken to social media in October 2020 to inform fans about her pregnancy, giving birth to her son Adyn Aubrey in March 2021. She returned to the circuit last season, competing at ITF events and playing more doubles events to embed herself back again on the WTA Tour.

She won her first-round match at the Australian Open on Tuesday, defeating Diane Perry 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets. In her post-match press conference, she revealed seeking advice from Williams and Clijsters, who returned to winning ways post their pregnancies themselves.

"I definitely did seek advice from Serena and Kim Clijsters gave me a lot of advice. She's so chill and so relaxed. She was, like, just take your time. You know, enjoy it. That was my plan anyway, but to hear -- she's really the OG person that started, like, having a baby and then coming back.

"Her advice was very important to me because, like, she did it and she lived it, and then came back better, won a slam, and then bounced out. I think it's the best way to, like, do things," said Townsend.

She further reflected on life as a mother, revealing that Clijsters advised her to enjoy her time as a parent and not push too hard for a comeback.

"[Clijsters'] advice was just, like, really enjoy being a mom, don't rush, and take your time because you don't want to come back, like, feeling pressure or anything like that. That was kind of like my mentality when I was coming back. I want to enjoy being a mother," Townsend added.

