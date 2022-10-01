"Her body is the one that has demanded the most from me, even though I was in a first division men's handball team" - Ruben Mateu on Serena Williams' spectacular physique

Serena Williams' former physiotherapist has shed light on the 23-time Grand Slam champion's spectacular physique and how her physical level demands even more than the men's handball team he used to handle.

Ruben Mateu was a physiotherapist for both the Williams sisters' in multiple tournaments and has helped them recover from many crucial matches over their careers. Since announcing her plans to retire last month, Serena Williams has been on the receiving end of praise and adulation from the tennis world, with her former physiotherapist Ruben Mateu the latest to do so.

In a recent interview with Spain's National Radio, Mateu shared his experiences treating Williams' body. He spoke about how her genetics are enviable and absorbs physical work "in a spectacular way."

He claimed her body was "gifted" and even more demanding than the first division men's handball team he used to take care of.

"Her body absorbs work in a spectacular way. Her physical level is spectacular, with enviable genetics. Her body is the one that has demanded the most from me, even though I was in a first division men's handball team. She is gifted," he said.

Tennis players play a quick succession of matches with very little time to recover and they have to travel from one place to another quite often. This takes a heavy toll on a player's body, which is why players travel with a large multidisciplinary team, with Ruben filling in the crucial role of a player's physiotherapist.

"She is a very close and pleasant person; although I was a bit careful at first, Serena approached me on many occasions" - Ruben Mateu on meeting Serena Williams

Serena Williams taking an injury break at the Australian Open

Ruben Mateu shared how Serena Williams carried a pleasant attitude and how she herself made efforts for Mateu to be included in the group on multiple occasions.

He went on to claim how despite, being a Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest in the sport, she is a very "normal" person. Ruben concluded by joking that the only thing separating the two is the difference in their bank account balance.

"She is a very close and pleasant person. Although I was a bit careful at first, Serena approached me on many occasions, which made it easier for me to be included in the group. With her you can talk about all the topics, in addition to you can tell her all your anecdotes or problems. She knows how to listen to the rest and is, in short, a very normal person. The only difference will be her bank account," Ruben said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far