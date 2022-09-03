"Her incredible career made its mark on history and yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come" - From Billie Jean King to Carlos Alcaraz, tennis players across generations immortalize Serena Williams

Serena Williams could not have had a more fitting match to mark the end of her incredible career, going down fighting to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 US Open. After losing the first set, the 23-time Grand Slam champion clawed her way back into the match by taking the second set in a tiebreaker.

However, the physical exhaustion seemed to have taken a toll on the American in the decider, as the third set ended up being a paltry 6-1 affair. Despite the scoreline, the 40-year-old was anything but passive, stretching the Australian to her very limits before going out in a final blaze of glory.

Tomljanovic needed six match points to close out the contest, but eventually won 7-5, 6(4)-7, 6-1, recording a win over the 40-year-old in their only meeting on the WTA tour. Messages of congratulations and praise for Serena Williams poured in soon after on social media, both from awestruck fans and her fellow tennis players.

Billie Jean King was among the first to pay tribute to the former World No. 1, wishing her all the best in whatever activities she chose to undertake post her playing days.

"Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come. Thank you, Serena Williams. Your journey continues," King wrote.

Ons Jabeur, the doubles partner Williams chose to make her comeback with earlier this year, hailed the American as the GOAT and thanked her for her years of service to the sport, a sentiment shared by Caroline Garcia as well.

"The GOAT. Thank you, Serena," Jabeur wrote.

"Huge congratulations for an amazing career. Such a Legend," Garcia tweeted.

Andy Roddick, a long-time friend of the 40-year-old remarked that it had been the "pleasure of a lifetime" to see her blossom over the years and that he could not wait to see what the future had in store for her.

"I love you, Serena. It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend," Roddick wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz, the current generational superstar, thanked Williams for everything she has contributed to tennis, as did Paul McNamee and Juan Martin del Potro.

"Thanks, Serena Williams," Alcaraz tweeted.

"The sun sets on an incredible career, as Serena Williams, fighting with everything she has to the very end, saving 5 match points in the last game (there’ll be none better this tournament) bows out to the very impressive ball striking of Ajla Tomljanovic. Thank you Serena," McNamee tweeted.

"Simply the GOAT. Unique. We love you, Serena. Thank you," del Potro tweeted.

Coco Gauff, who has always spoken highly of Williams as the inspiration for her career, thanked her once more for helping her believe in her dream and for the impact she has had on her life.

"Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT!," Gauff wrote.

Fellow American James Blake also joined his compatriots, thanking Williams for inspiring so many men and women to live their best lives.

"Thank you for being you and the inspiration to so many men and women. I’ve never seen a more intense competitor and it was an honor to share a court with you and watch history. Simply the best," Blake tweeted.

"Thank you Venus, she’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed" - Serena Williams on the impact her sister had on her career

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

While everyone thanked Serena Williams for the impact she had on their careers, the American herself reserved her thanks for her sister Venus Williams, noting that without her, she could have never scaled the heights she did.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion proceeded to thank her parents, her fans, her husband and daughter, and pretty much everyone else she could think of after her loss, saying that all of them contributed to her success in one way or the other.

"Thank you. Daddy! I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh my god. Just everyone that's here that's been on my side so many years, decades. It all started with my parents and they deserved everything. So, I'm really grateful for them. And I wouldn't be Serena, there wasn't Venus. So thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed," Willaims said in her on-court interview.

