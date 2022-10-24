Tennis fans had a frolic-filled time mocking Novak Djokovic's father after the sister of football star Cristiano Ronaldo compared the way her brother is being treated at Manchester United to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Fans recalled Djokovic's father condemning the way his son was being treated in Australia ahead of the season's first Grand Slam and also comparing it to the crucifixion of Jesus.

During Manchester United's last home match, Ronaldo walked off into the tunnel after he reportedly refused to come on as a substitute in the dying minutes of the game. Following the incident, the Portuguese star was dropped from United's next league match against Chelsea.

One Twitter user joked that Ronaldo's sister must have been inspired by Srdjan Djokovic.

"Her inspiration seems to be Srdjan Djokovic," they tweeted.

Another user agreed with the sentiment, saying she must have watched Srdjan's interview from earlier this year.

"she probably watched the srdjan djokovic interview for some inspiration," they wrote.

Another fan called Djokovic's father a trendsetter.

"Srjdan Djokovic trend setter era we love to see," their tweet read.

"Srdjan Djokovic's will lives on," one fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's sister's post:

ISTG Djokovic dad has given us ATG content

"Djokovic is Djokovic, and he will remain so regardless of participation or non-participation in the Australian Open" - Daniil Medvedev's former coach Jean-Rene Lisnard

Novak Djokovic detained In Melbourne as lawyers appeal deportation

Jean-Rene Lisnard, Daniil Medvedev's childhood coach, came out in support of Novak Djokovic in a recent interview with Russia's Sport Express.

Lisnard said that Djokovic's legacy will not be defined by whether he plays at the Australian Open or not. Rather, the Monegasque opined that the tournament would suffer by not having a stalwart like Djokovic participating.

"Djokovic is Djokovic, and he will remain so regardless of participation or non-participation in the Australian Open. He is Superovich!" Lisnard said. "If he does not play in this or that tournament, what will happen to him? Only the tournament will suffer. He fights for his rights - and I think he is right."

