"Her inspiration seems to be Srdjan Djokovic" - Tennis fans compare Cristiano Ronaldo's sister to Djokovic's father over her post comparing Ronaldo with Jesus Christ

By Rajasik Mukherjee
Modified Oct 24, 2022 08:39 AM IST
Fans mock Djokovic
Novak Djokovic and his father (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Tennis fans had a frolic-filled time mocking Novak Djokovic's father after the sister of football star Cristiano Ronaldo compared the way her brother is being treated at Manchester United to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Fans recalled Djokovic's father condemning the way his son was being treated in Australia ahead of the season's first Grand Slam and also comparing it to the crucifixion of Jesus.

During Manchester United's last home match, Ronaldo walked off into the tunnel after he reportedly refused to come on as a substitute in the dying minutes of the game. Following the incident, the Portuguese star was dropped from United's next league match against Chelsea.

One Twitter user joked that Ronaldo's sister must have been inspired by Srdjan Djokovic.

"Her inspiration seems to be Srdjan Djokovic," they tweeted.
Her inspiration seems to be Srdjan Djokovic. twitter.com/FCB_Lad_/statu…

Another user agreed with the sentiment, saying she must have watched Srdjan's interview from earlier this year.

"she probably watched the srdjan djokovic interview for some inspiration," they wrote.
she probably watched the srdjan djokovic interview for some inspiration twitter.com/FCB_Lad_/statu…

Another fan called Djokovic's father a trendsetter.

"Srjdan Djokovic trend setter era we love to see," their tweet read.
Srjdan Djokovic trend setter era we love to see twitter.com/FCB_Lad_/statu…
"Srdjan Djokovic's will lives on," one fan wrote.
Srdjan Djokovic's will lives on. twitter.com/FCB_Lad_/statu…

Here are a few more reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's sister's post:

ISTG Djokovic dad has given us ATG content 😭😭😭 twitter.com/FCB_Lad_/statu…
It's giving novak's father twitter.com/FCB_Lad_/statu…
Srdjan you will always be famous twitter.com/FCB_Lad_/statu…

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
