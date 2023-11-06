Coco Gauff's insights on sponsorship deals for female athletes have garnered praise from tennis fans.

On Saturday, November 4, Gauff squared off against Jessica Pegula in the semifinals of the 2023 WTA Finals. Pegula dominated the clash, securing a 6-2, 6-1 victory in just one hour to reach the biggest final of her career.

During a press conference in Cancun, Coco Gauff weighed in on the gender wage gap in tennis sponsorships. She disclosed that female athletes are now earning "good money" compared to their male counterparts.

"From a sponsorship standpoint, we’re getting some good money compared to the men. At least in my position. I wouldn’t say it’s more so like a contract thing. Yes, there’s still a gender gap, but I feel like now a lot of the brands want to get more women and want to be more diverse. Especially with me being a black woman," she said (via Tennis365).

The American stated that although there was room for improvement in prize money, the disparity in earnings from sponsorships was significantly smaller.

"People think it’s a big gap, but I don’t think so. At least in tennis when it comes to sponsorships and contracts and all of that. Obviously the prize money is something we can work on," she added.

The 19-year-old also emphasized her intention to prioritize her mental well-being while managing her sponsorship commitments, with support from her team.

"Winning US Open, obviously if you win a Grand Slam you get more brands reaching out to you. These commitments take a lot. People think we just post a photo on the internet with that brand. People don’t realize it’s like an 8 hour or 10 hour day," Coco Gauff said

"Lots of times you have commitments or have to do an event. For me it’s just been about trying to still capitalize on the moment, but also protecting my peace & my mental health & still playing the game I love. I think my team has done a great job helping me with that," she added.

Tennis fans showered praise on Coco Gauff for her remarks. Many commended her team and her parents for their adept management of her endorsements, particularly in comparison to Emma Raducanu's approach.

"Coco has a lot going for her: her game continues to improve. She is bright, attractive and has an outgoing personality. Her parents raised her well and have stepped aside to let professionals handle the development of her game & marketing potential. Unlike Emma's father," a fan posted.

"Coco’s team has surely learned a lesson from Emma - less is more. It’s not a competition of who has more sponsors and walks more red carpets. Especially not worth it if the price is not having time to practice," another fan commented.

Another fan expressed their appreciation for the American's maturity and eloquence.

"Quality answer. Very level headed for her age," a fan wrote.

Coco Gauff: "One of the reasons New Balance was keen to work with me was because they wanted to be more diverse"

Coco Gauff, who has enjoyed a lucrative sponsorship deal with New Balance since she was 14, disclosed that the brand initially collaborated with her in order to project a more diverse image.

"One of the reasons New Balance was keen to work with me from a young age was because they wanted to be more diverse," Coco Gauff said.

Gauff also highlighted the growth in women's sports and predicted that brands would seize the opportunity to benefit from the increasing popularity of female athletes.

"I’d say the growth in women’s sports, a lot of brands are gonna reach out to more women athletes because they see how much we can and how much they can monetize from this. I know there are some people online who act like women’s sports isn’t a thing. But people really enjoy seeing us play," she said.