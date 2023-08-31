Who is Coco Gauff's coach? Everything you need to know about the former Top-5 player who also coached Andre Agassi

American teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff has worked with various coaches in her career so far, each contributing to her remarkable success. Currently, Gauff is under the guidance of Brad Gilbert, a former World No. 4 who has been working with her for the past four months.

Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert's playing career

Born in 1961, Brad Gilbert enjoyed a noteworthy tennis career, marked by his unique analytical approach and strategy. His journey in the world of professional tennis spanned from the late 1970s to the early 1990s, as he was renowned for his ability to dissect his opponents' games with precision.

While his singles title count might appear modest at 20 and doubles titles at three, Gilbert's true strength laid in his adaptability and consistency. He reached a career-high ranking of World No. 4 in singles and World No. 18 in doubles.

His most memorable moments on the court include reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open and Wimbledon and fourth and third rounds at the Australian Open and French Open respectively, which showcased his versatility across different surfaces.

Apart from these, Brad Gilbert earned a bronze medal at the 1988 Olympics and displayed outstanding performances by winning a gold medal and a silver medal at the 1981 Maccabiah Games.

From Andre Agassi to Coco Gauff: Brad Gilbert's coaching history

Brad Gilbert announced his retirement from professional tennis in 1995. He has, however, been a successful coach since 1994, when he began working with tennis legend Andre Agassi.

Gilbert helped Agassi reach new heights, with six of his eight Grand Slam titles coming under the former's tutelage. Gilbert's longest partnership to date is with Agassi, which lasted eight years. They split up in 2002.

Following Agassi, Andy Roddick found himself under Gilbert's watch. During their time together, Roddick won the 2003 US Open and rose to the top of the world rankings. Their partnership, however, lasted only two years.

The veteran coach then went on to guide former World No. 1 Andy Murray. During this time, the British player's game improved significantly and he reached a career-high ranking of No.8.

Gilbert then tried his hand at coaching Alex Bogdanovic, a former British No. 2, Kei Nishikori, and Sam Querrey. After that, the veteran coach took a 10-year hiatus, only to come back as former French Open finalist Coco Gauff's coach in 2023.

Brad Gilbert has served as Coco Gauff's coach since April 2023

Brad Gilbert pictured with Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open.

Brad Gilbert embarked on a coaching journey with Coco Gauff in April 2023, a move that has since proven to be a pivotal moment in her career. In June 2023, she further fortified her coaching team by bringing Pere Riba on board.

The two coaches have played an instrumental role in elevating Gauff's performance, guiding her to two titles — Washington Open and Cincinnati Open — and the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open, where she was defeated by Iga Swiatek.

