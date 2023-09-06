Coco Gauff recently cracked up at NBA star Jimmy Butler's over-the-top movie theater setup for watching her US Open quarterfinal against Jelena Ostapenko.

Gauff and Butler have formed a special bond over the years, supporting each other in their respective sports. Butler has been spotted at some of Gauff’s matches, while Gauff has attended a few Miami Heat games.

On Tuesday, September 5, Butler shared a clip of him watching Gauff’s quarterfinal match against Jelena Ostapenko in a unique way.

Jimmy Butler on Instagram

Gauff reshared Butler’s story on her own account, with a caption that read:

"😂🙏 the movie theater setup is hilarious."

Coco Gauff on Instagram Cincinnati Tennis

Gauff has been on a hot streak at the US Open, winning five matches in a row. The American started her campaign with a comeback win over German qualifier Laura Siegemund, then breezed past Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva.

The 19-year-old faced tougher challenges in the next rounds but showed her resilience by defeating former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, 32nd seed Elise Mertens, and 20th seed Ostapenko.

In a chat with Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily Post, Gauff shared how her friendship with the NBA star helped her to enhance her skills.

"That switch I had in the last couple weeks, people think some incredible thing happened," Gauff said. "It was really just the mental thing. I think that's what I learned from watching Jimmy compete over the years."

Coco Gauff is now ranked No. 6 and has won two of her biggest career titles this season in Washington DC and Cincinnati. She is bidding to become the first American teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

Coco Gauff will face Karolina Muchova in semifinals at the US Open 2023

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

The US Open 2023 is reaching its climax as the women’s singles semifinals are set to take place on Friday, September 8. One of the most anticipated matches is between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova.

Gauff has won five WTA titles, including three this year on hard courts. The American is currently on a 10-match winning streak, having won the Western & Southern Open in August.

Gauff has been playing with confidence and aggression at the US Open, dropping only three sets in her five matches so far. The 19-year-old has been dominant from the baseline, hitting powerful groundstrokes and winners.

10th seed Muchova has reached two WTA finals this year in the Cincinnati Open and Roland Garros. The Czech had also reached the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, Dubai, and Auckland.

Muchova has been playing with versatility at the US Open, using her all-court game to outsmart her opponents. The 27-year-old has dropped only one set in her five matches so far.

Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova have met once before, at the Western & Southern Open final last month, where the former won in straight sets.