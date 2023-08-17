Novak Djokovic was in high spirits during a delay triggered by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's medical timeout in their second-round clash at the 2023 Western & Southern Open on Wednesday. Taking advantage of the break, Djokovic interacted with fans and even blew one of them a kiss.

Competing on US soil after a two-year-long hiatus, the Serb advanced to the third round in Cincinnati after Davidovich Fokina was forced to retire mid-match due to injury. Although the 23-time Grand Slam champion made a shaky start to the match, fending off two early break points, he quickly found his footing and secured the opening set 6-4.

During the first set, Davidovich Fokina left the court for a medical timeout to treat a lower back injury. Despite finishing the remainder of the opening set on his return, the Spaniard was unable to carry on as he retired early in the second set after 46 minutes of play.

While patiently awaiting Davidovich Fokina's return to the court after his medical timeout, Djokovic spotted fans attempting to take his picture. In an effort to indulge their wishes, he walked over and blew one of them a kiss, prompting the fan to stand up and cheer in delight.

Expand Tweet

"I hope Alejandro Davidovich Fokina bounces back to the court quickly" - Novak Djokovic after Cincinnati Open 2R clash

Novak Djokovic at the Western & Southern Open

Following the match, Novak Djokovic wished Alejandro Davidovich Fokina a quick recovery, divulging that the Spaniard had informed him he was suffering from a lower back injury.

"I hope Alejandro bounces back to the court quickly, recovers from his lower back injury, that's what he told me at the net. It's never the way you like to win, I think for the crowd as well. Coming in, they expect to see a battle, they expect to see a match," he said in his post-match interview.

While the Serb was glad to make a winning return to the court after his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2023 final, he admitted to feeling mixed emotions regarding the manner of his victory.

The 36-year-old expressed his desire to continually improve his form and performance over the course of the tournament, which serves as his sole preparatory event in the lead-up to the US Open.

"Of course it's great for me to be able to come back to the court and win a match. Obviously mixed emotions with the way it finished. Nevertheless, I'm hoping that I can build my form day to day and progress through the tournament with raising the level," he added.

Novak Djokovic will be aiming to extend his perfect 18-0 record against Gael Monfils next as he is set to lock horns with the Frenchman in the third round in Cincinnati.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis