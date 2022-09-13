"His career has been extended for five, or six years" - Novak Djokovic's uncle on how the fiasco in Australia has made the Serb stronger

Novak Djokovic's uncle Goran Djokovic has spoken about how the Australian Open fiasco has done no harm to Djokovic's form and fitness. Instead, he insists that the absence from the Major Down Under might have extended his career for another "five or six years."

Novak Djokovic was barred from participating at the Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19. While he initially received an exemption from Australia's strict vaccination requirement to enter the country, after a lot of back and forth between Djokovic and the Australian legal system, he was eventually deported from Australia.

Goran Djokovic is an entrepreneur born in Yugoslavia. He is the proud owner of Djokovic Wine, the businessman's latest business venture.

Speaking to The Pavlovic Today about his new business venture, the businessman gave a brief insight into the former World No. 1's mindset and thinking. Speaking about the Serb's exclusion from this year's Australian Open, Goran said that Novak Djokovic is always confident of his decisions and "knows what he wants."

“Novak is his own person. He knows who he is. Novak knows what he wants," said Goran Djokovic.

He continued by stating that the fiasco surrounding his participation in the year's first Grand Slam would help Djokovic extend his career by a few more years.

“The ordeal he went through this year in Australia only extended his career. Instead of maybe retiring from tennis in three or four years, his career has been extended for five, or six years. He is resting his body.”

The former World No. 1 was hopeful of making it to the US Open this year, but had to withdraw his name in the last few days because of the US' policy on unvaccinated foreign nationals being barred from visiting the country.

Novak Djokovic is expected to participate at the Australian Open in 2023

Novak Djokovic is set to return to the 2023 Australian Open as confirmed by Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia.

The former World No. 1 was deported from Australia earlier this year on the grounds of not being vaccinated and was slapped with a three-year visa ban. However, Australian immigration law has a provision that states that a visa ban can be waived on special requests, paving the way for Djokovic to appeal against the ban.

Journalist Luis Alfredo Alvarez confirmed the same on Twitter.

"Yesterday I heard directly from Craig Tiley that surely Novak Djokovic will play the Australian Open 2023," he tweeted.

