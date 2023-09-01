Tennis fans recently took to social media to express their strong criticism towards journalist Jon Wertheim's defense of John Isner's political views.

On Thursday, August 31, Isner bid farewell to tennis after losing a thrilling five-set match against his compatriot Michael Mmoh in the second round of the 2023 US Open. The former World No. 8 was defeated by Mmoh 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7) after an intense battle lasting just under four hours.

Throughout the match, John Isner delivered an astonishing 48 aces and won a total of 163 points, four more than his opponent. However, despite his valiant efforts, Isner was unable to secure the victory.

On the day of his retirement, John Isner found himself at the receiving end of scathing criticism from a faction of fans on social media who slammed him for his controversial political beliefs. Isner has been notably vocal in his support for former American President Donald Trump throughout the years.

In light of this incident, journalist Jon Wertheim voiced his support for Isner, emphasizing that fans should celebrate the veteran tennis player on the day of his retirement, rather than criticizing him for his political opinions.

"I’ll bite on this….can’t we honor a thoroughly professional, 17-year veteran on his retirement, even if his political views aren’t in completely alignment with yours?" Wertheim wrote.

Tennis fans were quick to express their disapproval of Wertheim's support for John Isner. Fans vehemently argued that Isner's political ideologies not only pose a threat to human lives and voiced their disapproval for intolerance of any kind.

"His political views endanger lives. Do better," a fan posted.

"Nothing to do with politics here, intolerance should never be accepted," another fan wrote.

One fan questioned as to when white people will grasp the concept that having the ability to separate a person from their political views is a privilege in itself - a privilege that many don't have.

"Wonder when will white people understand that being able to separate a person from their political views (views that demean minorities) is a privilege in itself. you can’t separate the athlete from their politics just as much as i can’t separate my non-whiteness to who i am," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

John Isner tears up in final post-match press conference after his tennis career comes to an end at US Open

John Isner speaking to the media

John Isner was brought to tears during his final post-match press conference following his second round defeat at the US Open.

Isner suffered a defeat at the hands of Michael Mmoh, marking the end of his illustrious 17-year tennis career. While undoubtedly disappointed with the outcome, Isner found solace in the fact that he had the opportunity to play at Flushing Meadows for the final time.

"It's a range of emotions. There's, of course, a lot of disappointment with the result of my singles match today, but at the same time a lot of gratitude, as well, just to have one last time playing in an atmosphere like that," he said. "I wanted one more US Open, and was able to get that, so... It was a fun match overall. Of course, the result is disappointing, but I'm proud of what I've achieved in my career."

John Isner expressed his gratitude for a long tennis career and conveyed that the timing for the farewell felt appropriate.

"I think the decision for me was pretty easy to retire. I'm 38 years old. Played a long, long career of tennis. Really can't ask for anything more from this sport. It's given me so many amazing moments, moments I'll never forget," he said.

The former World No. 8 found himself overwhelmed with emotions, unable to control the tears that welled up in his eyes as he reflected on his career.

"Tennis has been a huge part of my life. It's tough to say goodbye. Eventually, this day would come. It's hard to prepare for the emotions," John Isner said.

