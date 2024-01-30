An Australian Open ballkid recently shared a video where she revisited her experience at this year's edition of the tournament, mentioning being hit by Carlos Alcaraz's ace and surviving the longest tiebreaker as her highlights of the competition.

In the video posted on Tiktok, the youngster recalled her favorite matches this year, some of them being Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz, Elena Rybakina vs Anna Blinkova, Taylor Fritz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Emil Ruusuvuori vs Daniil Medvedev.

According to the video, her tournament highlights were witnessing the longest tiebreak in the history of Grand Slam singles matches when Anna Blinkova prevailed over Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (20). The ballkid also revealed that a 209 km/h ace hit by Carlos Alcaraz hit her on the leg, when Alexander Zverev defeated the Spaniard 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4 in the quarterfinal clash.

The ballkids mentioned that she picked up fluff for Stefanos Tsitstipas during the fourth-round clash with Taylor Fritz but she did not think that it was a big deal until it got caught on the screen.

Carlos Alcaraz gutted over QF exit at the 2024 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz suffered a quarterfinal exit at the 2024 Australian Open at the hands of Alexander Zverev, losing 1-6, 3-6, 7-6(2), 4-6.

The Spaniard was staring at a straight-sets defeat when he was trailing 3-5 in the third set. Alcaraz however raised his level to break Zverev's serve to stay in the match. The 20-year-old won the tiebreaker comfortably to remain in contention for the semifinal. However, in the fourth set, he got his serve broken at 4-4, allowing Zverev to serve and book his place in the semifinal.

Alcaraz was happy with the good tennis he was playing throughout the tournament and reaching the quarterfinal.

"Well, it has been a good tournament for me, making quarterfinals, playing good tennis, serving pretty well that I didn't show this good level of serves that I was showing before this match. So but in general, you know, I leave the tournament happy," Alcaraz said.

The 20-year-old believed that he did not play his best in the quarterfinal, saying that it was a "shame" the way he started and finished the match.

"But as I said, with the level that I was playing before, coming into this match with a lot of confidence, knowing that I'm playing good tennis is, it's a shame that I started the match like the way that I did and ending the way that I did. But it's tennis." the 20-year-old added.