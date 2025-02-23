"Hitler’s blueprint'" - Martina Navratilova makes her stance clear on Donald Trump's threatening Maine's governor over transgender athletes

Martina Navratilova has condemned President Donald Trump's threat to withdraw federal funding from Maine. During a bipartisan meeting of governors at the White House, Trump reiterated his stance on banning transgender women from competing in female sports categories. Navratilova called Trump's threat "straight out of Hitler's blueprint."

Trump signed the executive order "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports " on February 5, 2025. It mandates that only biological females—those assigned female at birth—can compete in women's sports at federally funded institutions. The order also grants the federal government the power to strip funding from educational institutions that fail to enforce the policy.

Additionally, the executive order directs the Department of Homeland Security to deny visas to athletes who compete under a gender identity different from their biological sex.

During a bipartisan governors' meeting at the White House on February 21, Trump singled out Maine’s Democratic Governor, Janet Mills, and questioned whether her state would comply with the order. Mills responded that Maine would adhere to both state and federal laws, leading Trump to warn her that non-compliance would result in losing federal funding.

The exchange quickly turned into a tense confrontation, with Mills defiantly stating, "I'll see you in court," prompting Trump to respond:

"I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor because I don't think you'll be in elected politics."

Martina Navratilova, a long-time advocate for women’s rights and an outspoken critic of both Trump and transgender inclusion in female sports, responded to the controversy on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing a clip of Trump’s remarks, she wrote:

"He is such a godd**n bully!"

Her post sparked debate, with users weighing in on the policy. One user stated that without strict enforcement, female athletes would continue losing opportunities.

"Wait. Shouldn’t every available tool be used to remove men competing in woman’s sports. They literally had a boy steal the girls state pole vault championship a week ago. He competed as a man last year and is now the girls state champion. I don’t care if you don’t like Donald Trump, but unless harsh action is taken in places like Maine, California, Michigan, and Wisconsin woman nd girls will continue to lose out," the user wrote.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion countered by accusing Trump of using his power in a way that undermined states’ rights, asking:

"Any way you look at it, trump has weaponized his power and doesn’t care about states rights at all. So once again- why are MAGA people ok with this government overreach???"

Another user argued that Trump was simply reversing policies implemented under the Obama and Biden administrations, prompting Navratilova’s final response:

"Women’s sex-based spaces—absolutely. The rest is straight out of Hitler’s blueprint..."

Martina Navratilova backed Donald Trump’s transgender athlete ban in women’s sports

Martina Navratilova supported President Donald Trump's executive order that barred transgender women from competing in women's sports. Posting on X, she also voiced her disappointment with the Democratic Party, criticizing them for not adopting a similar position on the issue, writing:

"I hate that the democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only."

In other news, Martina Navratilova also commended the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for updating its policy on transgender participation in response to Trump's executive order.

