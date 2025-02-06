Martina Navratilova applauds NCAA's adjustment to transgender participation policy after President Donald Trump’s executive order

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has openly supported the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s recent move to align its transgender participation policy with President Donald Trump’s executive order. Navratilova shared her reaction to the NCAA signaling its intent to revise its eligibility rules to reflect biological sex at birth.

On February 5, 2025, Trump signed an executive order titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports," which aims to prohibit transgender women from participating in female sports categories. The order directs federal agencies to enforce Title IX based on biological sex assigned at birth.

In response to this executive order, the NCAA has indicated its intention to align its policies accordingly. NCAA President Charlie Baker stated:

"We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today's student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions."

"The NCAA Board of Governors is reviewing the executive order and will take necessary steps to align NCAA policy in the coming days, subject to further guidance from the administration," he added.

"The Association will continue to help foster welcoming environments on campuses for all student-athletes."

Navratilova’s reaction to the announcement came on X (formerly Twitter), where she posted a series of clapping hands emojis, signaling her approval of the NCAA’s decision.

"👏👏👏."

The policy also allows the withdrawal of federal funding from educational institutions that allow transgender athletes to compete in women's sports. It also instructs the Department of Homeland Security to deny visas to individuals attempting to enter the U.S. under a gender identity different from their biological sex, particularly concerning athletic competitions.

Martina Navratilova praises Donald Trump for banning transgender women from female sports

In Picture: Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova has put aside her well-documented opposition to Donald Trump to support his executive order barring transgender women from competing in women’s sports. Navratilova also voiced her disappointment with the Democratic Party, criticizing them for not adopting a similar position on the issue:

"I hate that the democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only."

In other news, Navratilova responded to the NFL’s decision to drop the ‘End Racism’ message amid Trump’s planned attendance at the Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025.

