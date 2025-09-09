Holger Rune denies Anna Kalinskaya's story that he messaged her non-stop asking for a date

Danish player, Holger Rune, has recently shared his thoughts on the dating concern revealed by former WTA World No. 11 Anna Kalinskaya. The former concluded his 2025 US Open tournament run with a second-round defeat, while Kalinskaya ended her's with a third-round loss.

During his US Open run, Rune defeated Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp, before being beaten by German Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round. The Gentofte native also competed in the revamped US Open mixed doubles championships, with the eventual US Open women's singles runner-up, Amanda Anisimova.

Through his recent X post, Rune reflected that Kalinskaya misunderstood his intentions, further denying his advances for a date. Furthermore, the player added that if he wants to pursue anything, he would be more direct in his approach.

"Ha ha ha. We might have cultural differences that make Anna read a comment on a story as an invitation to a date 😜 if I want to go on a date, I ask for a date. Don’t worry"

During her recent interview on First&Red, Anna Kalinskaya revealed that she has received dating advances from fellow players, including Rune.

"Tennis players more often before. Now I’m older, I don’t know. For some it’s no chance at all. Someone wrote like 10 times and then gave up. I’ll say it now but just… Holger Rune. He writes to everyone. He deserves all this. Thinks too much of himself. Maybe he’s just that hopeless. But he’s not the only one," she shared. (15:11 onwards)

Kalinskaya defeated Clervie Ngounoue and Yulia Putintseva to reach the US Open women's singles third round, where she was beaten by Iga Swiatek.

Holger Rune reflects his candid thoughts on dating and relationships

Holger Rune at the National Bank Open 2025 - Day 8 - Source: Getty

During his recent interview with Ajla Tomljanovic on Tennis Channel's original 'Love-Ajla', Holger Rune shared his thoughts on relationships while revealing his ideal date setting.

"I think a nice date setting is either to go for a walk or to go for a drink or something. I feel like a proper dinner is too much sometimes... It's tough. I haven't found anyone interested so far. That's a bit tough maybe to say," he said. (2:05 onwards)

Holger Rune has clinched five ATP singles titles so far in his career.

