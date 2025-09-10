"Holger Rune doesn't deserve this?";"Tasteless of Anna Kalinskaya" - Fans divided after Russian WTA star's viral revelation about date requests

Anna Kalinskaya recently talked about Holger Rune, claiming he slid into her DMs multiple times. Fans, however, were divided on the WTA star's claim, as they expressed concerns over the need to make a public exposeé on the Dane.

Ad

Kalinskaya, whose US Open run concluded with a defeat against Iga Swiatek in the third round, recently sat down for an interview with former player Anna Chakvetadze. There she was asked if any players asked her out on dates, to which she said:

"Tennis players, more often before. Now I'm older, I don't know. For some, it's just no chance at all. No need to write. Someone wrote like 10 times and then gave up. I'll say it now: Holger Rune." (trans. from Russian)

Ad

Trending

While Rune has been subjected to similar accusations in the past by Veronika Kudermetova, some fans believed that Kalinskaya shouldn't have brought the Dane's actions to light. Other fans believed that Rune indeed was in the wrong and deserved to be called out.

Here are some of the fan reactions (via X):

"It’s tasteless of her to make these comments. What’s wrong with a single guy asking a girl out on a date?" wrote a fan.

Ad

"She says “he thinks too much of himself” yet publicly name and shames him to the entire public. If anything, she thinks far too much of herself. Writing to someone 10 times isn’t a great look, but unless he’s been rude, aggressive or weird about it, he doesn’t deserve this," another posted.

Ad

"Being exposed for thirsting in DMs more times than titles won in the same year your so-called rivals sweep all the slams is a downfall I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy dawg," stated one.

"By the way why does he [Holger Rune] always message women who’re older than him? We all know that his mommy is an issue but I didn’t know that he also has “mommy issues," posted another fan.

Ad

"Hopeless?? Says someone who dated Kyrgios. Rune is 22 and at that age I can excuse him for trying too hard at these things. I hope he gets a lovely person to date," opined another.

Anna Kalinskaya formerly had relationships with Jannik Sinner and Nick Kyrgios; however, she never spoke about them publicly.

Holger Rune's failed advances to Veronika Kudermetova

22-year-old Holger Rune also faced rejection from Russian WTA star Veronika Kudermetova earlier this year. In an interview with Elena Vesnina in July, Kudermetova said that she had to point out her six-year age difference to get Rune to stop making romantic advances.

Ad

"I say, 'Boy, I'm probably too old for you.' I say, 'If you watched my Instagram, I have a husband.' After that he stopped," Kudermetova said (Translated from Russian).

Kudermetova married her coach, Sergei Demekhine, in 2017, despite the two having a 13-year age gap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More