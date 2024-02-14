"Holger Rune far too hated for no good enough reason" - Fans react to Dane's 'graceful' response to Rennae Stubbs amid coaching rumors pairing them

Holger Rune's response to Rennae Stubbs amid speculation that the latter could become the Dane's coach has won the hearts of many tennis fans.

Recently, rumors circled among the tennis fraternity that Rune, who just parted ways with Boris Becker and Severin Luthi, could appoint Stubbs, who has coached the likes of Karolina Pliskova and Sam Stosur in the past, as his new coach.

Stubbs responded by stating that there was 'zero proof' behind these rumors.

Rune also responded to Stubb's tweet, stating that he was also pestered by people asking him if the rumors were true. He said that he didn't think much of the speculation and went on to mention that there were 'too few' female coaches on the Tour.

"Yes many confronted me too about this Yes many confronted me too about this😂let them talk. Much too few female coaches on tour though."

Fans were in awe of the 20-year-old after his response to the Australian and many of them took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions.

One fan tweeted that Holger Rune was unnecessarily hated by people.

"This man is far too hated for no good enough reason."

Perhaps alluding to the fact that the 52-year-old once called Rune 'punchable' for his on-court behavior, another fan tweeted:

"brooo😭😭😭i can never be this nice to someone who i know hates me 💀".

Another user said:

"This is from an adult woman who is 32 years Holger’s senior. How unnecessarily mean and rude [her] statement is. She could have denied the rumor without being such a meanie. Holger’s response about a lack of female coaches, shows FAR more decency and grace than hers…"

Here are some other reactions from the fans.

Holger Rune will next play at the Rotterdam Open

Holger Rune exiting the 2024 Australian Open

Holger Rune's 2024 season has been full of highs and lows. The Dane kicked off his campaign at the Brisbane International where he defeated the likes of Max Purcell and Roman Safiullin to reach the final.

The Dane then faced Grigor Dimitrov in the final, where the Bulgarian won in straight sets to clinch the title. Next up, the 20-year-old entered the Australian Open, where he defeated Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round. But an inspired performance from France's Arthur Cazaux meant Rune exited the 'Happy Slam' in the second round itself.

Rune then competed at the Open Sud de France, where he entered the tournament as the first seed. He reached the semifinal in Montpellier before retiring from his match against Borna Coric due to an arm injury.

Holger Rune will next play at the Rotterdam Open in his Round-of-32 match against Safiullin on Wednesday (February 14).