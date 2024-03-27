Holger Rune finally gets his hands on BMW car given to him as prize for winning BMW Open 2023 in Munich

Holger Rune recently shared a picture on social media of himself finally getting his hands on the BMW car given to him as a prize for winning the 2023 BMW Open in Munich.

In addition to receiving a winner's prize money of €85,605, the winner of the 2023 BMW Open also received a BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupé. Rune, the winner of last year's edition of the tournament, recently took possession of the car when he received it at the BMW store in Monaco.

On Wednesday, the Dane shared a picture on his Instagram story that featured him standing in front of the car and shaking hands with a BMW official at their store.

In the caption, Rune expressed satisfaction that the car was built to his taste. The 20-year-old also expressed anticipation for the 2024 edition of the tournament coming up in April, where he will defend his title after winning it in 2022 and 2023.

"This beauty I won at the @BMW open last year, all built as I like. Happy to get it today from @BMWstoreMonaco and excited to come back to Munich for the third time to defend my title in April,” Holger Rune said.

Holger Rune's Instagrams Story

This season, the World No. 7 has competed in seven tournaments so far. Starting with the Brisbane International, he was defeated in the final by Grigor Dimitrov. At the ongoing Miami Open, Rune faced an early exit in the second round at the hands of Fábián Marozsán.

The Dane has an impressive win-loss record, having played 20 matches this season and winning 13 of them.

Holger Rune won the BMW Open in 2022 and 2023

Rune at the BMW Open by American Express 2023

Holger Rune was the champion of the BMW Open in both 2022 and 2023. Rune and Alexander Zverev are the only active players who have won the title more than once. Zverev won the title successively in 2017 and 2018.

At the 2022 edition, Rune received a wild card into the main draw. He had a scintillating run to the final, where he defeated eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp.

When Rune came in 2023 to defend his title, he entered as the top seed. On the way to the final, he defeated the likes of Yannick Hanfmann, Cristian Garín and Christopher O'Connell. Rune then had a rematch of the previous year with Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp, emerging victorious again.

The 2024 edition of the BMW Open will kick off on April 15 and run till April 21.