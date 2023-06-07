Holger Rune has responded to the social media abuse directed at him over his perceived lack of sportsmanship at the 2023 French Open.

Rune put on an impressive showing in his fourth-round clash against Francisco Cerundolo, coming through with a 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(7) win in a closely contested thriller to advance to the quarterfinals in Paris.

However, the Dane's hard-fought victory was adjoined by a moment of controversy that occurred in the third set when he hit the ball after a double bounce. The incident escaped the chair umpire Kader Nouni's attention, causing Cerundolo to stop play upon observing the double bounce. But the Argentine's appeal only resulted in a penalty being imposed on him for halting play mid-rally.

In his post-match press conference, Rune claimed that he did not notice the double bounce until he saw the replays. He placed the blame for the incident on the chair umpire while acknowledging that it was human nature to make mistakes.

A Twitter user targeted Rune following the incident and accused him of forgetting fair play and sportsmanship.

"Back home in Denmark a get your fair play & sportsmanship that you forget, if ever you already have it," the user tweeted.

Andy-arru @AndyArru 🤡🤡🤡 @holgerrune2003 Back home in Denmark a get your fair play & sportsmanship that you forget , if ever you already have it …🤡🤡🤡 @holgerrune2003 Back home in Denmark a get your fair play & sportsmanship that you forget , if ever you already have it …💩💩💩🤡🤡🤡

In response, Holger Rune hit back at the user for their poorly expressed thoughts.

"And I really don't understand what you write? You express yourself very bad. And the ugly emojis is you? I guess so," Rune tweeted.

Holger Rune @holgerrune2003 @AndyArru I really don’t understand what you write ? You express yourself very bad. And the ugly emojis is you ? I guess so @AndyArru I really don’t understand what you write ? You express yourself very bad. And the ugly emojis is you ? I guess so 😉

The 20-year-old also questioned the motivation behind spreading hate, asking why people choose to spend their time on negative emotions instead of focusing on things that make them happy.

"I never understood the need to hate. Why not spend time on what makes you happy," he commented.

Holger Rune @holgerrune2003 @SMoneyTennis 🏼 @AndyArru I never understood the need to hate . Why not only spend time on what makes you happy ? @SMoneyTennis @AndyArru I never understood the need to hate . Why not only spend time on what makes you happy ? ✌🏼

Holger Rune set to face Casper Ruud in blockbuster French Open QF clash

Holger Rune through to the 2023 French Open QF

Holger Rune will take on Casper Ruud in a highly anticipated clash in the French Open quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 6. The clash marks a repeat from last year's tournament, which saw Ruud emerge victorious, winning 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 after a tense and dramatic encounter.

The Dane recently acknowledged last year's encounter with Ruud and expressed his desire for a smoother match this time around.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously there was drama last year and I hope we can make less drama this year," Rune said. "We played each other in Rome. It was a good match, I think."

Casper Ruud leads 3-1 in his head-to-head against Holger Rune. However, it was Rune who emerged victorious in their most recent match in the 2023 Italian Open semifinal.

Poll : 0 votes