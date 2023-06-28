Holger Rune’s compatriot and former player Frederik Lochte Nielsen recently explained why he admires the young Dane off the court.

Rune has established himself as one of the biggest threats on the tennis circuit in the past year. It’s not only the Paris Masters champion’s on-court results that have caught the tennis world’s eye, but his on and off-court personalities as well.

Former Danish tennis player Nielsen has now shared his thoughts on the World No. 6’s personality. He viewed Holger Rune’s conduct while addressing the media as impressive and opined that the 20-year-old is good for TV.

"I think that Holger is really good in the media, also in relation to how he presents himself on social media. He comes up with good and funny answers, and I actually think he's also good on TV," Nielsen said, as per SpilXperten.

Holger Rune has taken the center stage more often than not, regarding his on-court controversies with colleagues. In contrast, the youngster is also known for his warm interactions with fans off the court, as well as his engagement with his followers on social media.

The Dane has also always been his unfiltered self during his press conferences -- a quality that Nielsen believes is reminiscent of Nick Kyrgios.

"We know how Nick Kyrgios presents himself in various media, and Holger has a bit of the same in him. He is not afraid to give something of himself, " he said. "He is honest, and he stands by himself to that extent."

The older Dane suggested that Holger Rune’s authentic persona has been instrumental in his marketability.

"Holger has a fresh attitude, and that also helps him to build value off the pitch, if you have to talk about it," the former doubles No. 17 said.

Holger Rune defeats Andy Murray in Hurlingham exhibition event ahead of 2023 Wimbledon

Holger Rune (L) and Andy Murray at the Hurlingham Tennis Classic on June 28

After making his mark on the tour in 2022, Holger Rune has maintained an impressive form this season as well. The Dane’s most notable results this year have come on clay.

He featured in the finals of two claycourt Masters 1000 events – the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open, albeit losing both. He also successfully defended his title at the BMW Open in Munich to lift his fourth trophy. The 20-year-old made his second-straight quarterfinal at the French Open as well.

Rune commenced his grasscourt season at the Queen’s Club Championships, where he registered his first-ever career win on the surface. He went on to make the semifinals before crashing out against Alex de Minaur.

On Wednesday, June 28, the Dane contested an exhibition match against home favorite Andy Murray at the Hurlingham Tennis Club in London. He emerged as a 6-4, 6-4 winner against the Brit.

Holger Rune will now shift his focus to Wimbledon, where he is set to be the sixth seed. Rune made his SW19 debut last year but failed to score a win at the tournament. He will look to bank on his recent grasscourt momentum to turn the corner this time around.

