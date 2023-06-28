Tennis fans reacted negatively to comments made by Lorenzo Musetti’s coach about Holger Rune following their 2023 Queen’s Club Championship match on June 23.

Holger Rune and Lorenzo Musetti faced off for the very first time during the quarterfinals of the 2023 Queen’s Club Championships. The match concluded in Rune’s favor, with the Dane winning in straight-sets 6-4, 7-5 amid moments of high drama, inlcuding a smash from the Italian straight to Rune’s body during the second set.

Earlier in the first set, Rune had taken a medical time out to tend to his wrist, a move that Musetti's coach, Simone Tartarini, heavily critisized. The Italian's coach accused Rune of insincerity, condemning the 20-year-old for disrupting Musetti’s concentration.

“Rune is the classic "Mr. Cretinetti" (silly) and he clearly called the MTO on purpose to make Lorenzo lose the concentration,” Simone Tartarini said, as per Tennis Fever.

While Tartarini admitted to Lorenzo Musetti’s personal weaknesses, he also labeled the Paris Masters champion “arrogant” and suggested that Rune’s behavior was uncalled for, given the two players’ cordial relationship since their junior years.

“(Musetti) was very naive. He has to learn to move on in those moments,” he said. “I have to repeat myself; he is a Mr Cretinetti and very arrogant. Disappointed. Because we've known him for some time and Musetti often trained with him, having faced a parallel junior career. Now we understand what type he is.”

The 21-year-old’s coach blaming Rune for the Italian’s loss left tennis fans unimpressed. Many criticized Tartarini for finding excuses.

"This I only lost because my opponent to an MTO is so unserious," one fan said.

"3 minute mto and your boy crumbles mentally. Sad excuse by the Musetti team," another fan opined.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"He can do what he wants; He can hit a ball where he wants to" – Holger Rune on Lorenzo Musetti's controversial smash

Holger Rune at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships

While Lorenzo Musetti’s coach Simone Tartarini chose to blame Holger Rune, the Dane seemingly maintained a more noble approach to the Italian’s controversial smash aimed at his body.

The 20-year-old looked furious at the time of the incident, but appeared calmer during his post-match press conference, stating that Musetti is legally allowed to hit wherever he wishes to.

"Of course, he can do what he wants. I mean, it's not the best thing to do for sure. But again, it is legal. He can do what he wants. He can hit a ball where he wants to,” he said.

The World No. 6 revealed that his momentum wasn’t disrupted by his opponent’s action, instead claiming that the moment fired him up to claim the victory.

“For sure this just gave me, you know, fire in belly to beat him even more. So, I am super happy to manage to beat him,” he said.

Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune will next be seen at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Both are yet to register a single win at the tournament.

